Thursday's game was a display of pique postseason intensity as head coach Tad Boyle received a double-technical foul in the final minute after Colorado went blow-for-blow most of the way against UCLA.

Boyle's apoplectic irritation with the referees led to his first ejection in 13 years as Buffaloes head coach and ultimately to the top-seeded Bruins padding their lead on the way to an 80-69 win.

After winning one game in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, the Buffs are done and will finish 17-16 barring inclusion in the NIT or any tertiary postseason tournament.

They didn't go down without a fight, though.

Colorado concocted quite the offensive battle against the Pac-12’s No. 1 defense, shooting 51 percent from the field, while UCLA landed 45.5 percent of its shots. It was a back-and-forth battle in Vegas with a total 17 lead changes and six ties throughout the game.

Colorado's ferocity never wavered, but the Buffs eventually felt the pressure of the No.1-seeded Bruins (28-4), who reeled off 9-0 and 10-0 runs in the final 5 minutes.

Those runs primarily came from UCLA’s free throws. Tyger Campbell landed 4 of 4 after Boyle was ejected due to the two technicals with 54.4 seconds left.

Colorado did it’s best to keep UCLA off balance, but the Buffs relentless push eventually pulled them down as they collected 15 fouls in the second half.

“Obviously, I had a disagreement on multiple occasions tonight,” Boyle said. “That just is part of the game. But the one thing I'm going to do for these guys is I'm going to fight for this team when I feel like they're fighting for us, they're fighting for Colorado, across their chest, and that's what I did. We didn't lose this game because of officiating. We lost this game.”

In both regular-season meetings UCLA jumped out to the first-half lead, but Colorado led 38-37 at the half this time.

The Buffs matched UCLA’s offensive energy in the first half, shooting 58.3% from the field (14-24), while UCLA hit an even 50% of its shots (14-28). Half of the Buffs’ 14 baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc as five different players hit from long range.

Jalen Gabbidon, who had just 2 points against Washington on Wednesday, went 2 of 2 from 3. Ethan Wright also rose to the occasion, leading the way with 10 points before halftime, hitting 2 of 3 attempts from long distance.