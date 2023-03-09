Colorado tests top-seeded Bruins but can't prevail in Pac-12 quarterfinals
Thursday's game was a display of pique postseason intensity as head coach Tad Boyle received a double-technical foul in the final minute after Colorado went blow-for-blow most of the way against UCLA.
Boyle's apoplectic irritation with the referees led to his first ejection in 13 years as Buffaloes head coach and ultimately to the top-seeded Bruins padding their lead on the way to an 80-69 win.
After winning one game in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, the Buffs are done and will finish 17-16 barring inclusion in the NIT or any tertiary postseason tournament.
They didn't go down without a fight, though.
Colorado concocted quite the offensive battle against the Pac-12’s No. 1 defense, shooting 51 percent from the field, while UCLA landed 45.5 percent of its shots. It was a back-and-forth battle in Vegas with a total 17 lead changes and six ties throughout the game.
Colorado's ferocity never wavered, but the Buffs eventually felt the pressure of the No.1-seeded Bruins (28-4), who reeled off 9-0 and 10-0 runs in the final 5 minutes.
Those runs primarily came from UCLA’s free throws. Tyger Campbell landed 4 of 4 after Boyle was ejected due to the two technicals with 54.4 seconds left.
Colorado did it’s best to keep UCLA off balance, but the Buffs relentless push eventually pulled them down as they collected 15 fouls in the second half.
“Obviously, I had a disagreement on multiple occasions tonight,” Boyle said. “That just is part of the game. But the one thing I'm going to do for these guys is I'm going to fight for this team when I feel like they're fighting for us, they're fighting for Colorado, across their chest, and that's what I did. We didn't lose this game because of officiating. We lost this game.”
In both regular-season meetings UCLA jumped out to the first-half lead, but Colorado led 38-37 at the half this time.
The Buffs matched UCLA’s offensive energy in the first half, shooting 58.3% from the field (14-24), while UCLA hit an even 50% of its shots (14-28). Half of the Buffs’ 14 baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc as five different players hit from long range.
Jalen Gabbidon, who had just 2 points against Washington on Wednesday, went 2 of 2 from 3. Ethan Wright also rose to the occasion, leading the way with 10 points before halftime, hitting 2 of 3 attempts from long distance.
UCLA was without the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Jaylen Clark, which may have been a factor in Colorado’s offensive efficiency throughout the game. Tristan da Silva led the Buffs with 17 points, Julian Hammond III scored 14, Gabbidon tied his season-high in points with 12 and Wright finished at 10.
On defense, CU couldn’t fully manage Amari Bailey, who recorded a career-high 26 points. Campbell (18),Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16) and Adem Bona (11) also finished in double figures.
“I just think that Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell, again, they are special,” Boyle said. “They're special players. When you have Amari Bailey do what he did today, I mean he made a play when he drove left-to-right, he's left-handed, he drove left-to-right, we got him to miss and he hit the floor and went right back up and tipped it in with his left hand in traffic. I'm like, holy cow, that is a big-time play by a big-time player.”
UCLA’s versatility forced the Buffs to battle on both ends of the court. However, CU’s hard-earned game began to crack with 9 second-half turnovers and excessive fouls. UCLA was 24 of 31 from the line while Colorado was 7 of 11.
“The activity with their hands on drives and our inability to get to the free throw line, I thought was a big, big part of that game," Boyle said. "Take away the four points they got on me, it was a seven-point game. Our guys, again, they scratched and they fought and they clawed, but we couldn't get to the free throw line."
The conclusion of Colorado’s season may have come on Thursday. The NIT is not completely out of the question and there is also the next rung of events like the CBI, but whatever the future holds, Boyle hopes the way his team played vs. the Bruins is a foundation to build upon moving forward.
“Hopefully, we get a chance to play again next week in the NIT,” Boyle said. “If we do, we're going to take that opportunity and we're going to run with it because that's a heck of a springboard to the future and what it holds. So I think down the stretch here, Julian Hammond here, what he's done the last two, three games has really given me hope and excitement about his future, and what Luke O'Brien has done since J'Vonne Hadley went down. He's given me real hope and excitement about the future. We know what Tristan can do. We know what K.J. [Simpson] can do. We got a lot of guys coming back and a hell of a recruiting class coming in.
“Colorado basketball's not going anywhere and I'm going to fight for this team and fight for this program as long as I'm the head coach. Do whatever I feel like I have to do to help us win and win big. We didn't do that this year. That's on me. It's on us. We got to handle it. We got to deal with it and we got to let it fuel our fire hopefully as we go to the NIT next week and if we don't, then going into next year.”