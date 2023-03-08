March is the month of surviving to see another day on the hardwood and Colorado did just that Wednesday beating Washington, 74-68, in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Multiple Buffs played tough and efficiently at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, Julian Hammond was the unsung hero in place of KJ Simpson racking up a career-high 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

With the help of Hammond and others, Colorado got creative in the frontcourt by evenly distributing the ball throughout the game. Luke O’Brien recorded his second career double-double, Tristan da Silva finished with 18 and Ethan Wright and Lawson Lovering drove to the rim to finish with nine points apiece. It's always a settling sight to see a variety of shots land, but the Buffs couldn’t waiver as Washington kept the game close in the second half.

“They made plays when they had to make plays.” head coach Tad Boyle said. “I thought Julian was terrific down the stretch. Tristan did a great job when he got the ball in the high post against their zone. Then late when they went man, we knew we had to kind of grind 'em out and get 'em in ball screens, and Julian made some really good reads, and we made some plays when we had to make plays.

“That's how you win games in March.”

The Huskies had ground to make up for after a rocky first half battling Colorado’s defense. UW hit 7 of its 26 attempts leading to an 8-point deficit at the half.

Keion Brooks Jr, a priority on CU’s scouting report, only mustered 5 points in the first. The Huskies did however climb back from a 14-point deficit towards the end of the first and brought that momentum swinging into the second half.

Tristan da Silva helped cushion the Buffs going into the second. He scored nine points (4-of-5, 1-1 from three), and in doing so, he reached 500 points on the season, becoming the first Buff to do so since Derrick White in the 2016-17 season.

The offensive action unfolded quickly for the Huskies with back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second. Lawson Lovering responded with back-to-back dunks. Each teams’ tournament energy fueled the gritty second half fight that ensued. Colorado was shooting 58.1% from the field and Washington was hitting 56.7%.

The Huskies' zone offense later found ways to collapse Colorado’s defense and establish much better looks from their previous 26.9% from the field. Once Washington started to build on it's rhythm, Lovering was handed a flagrant 1 foul for an alleged accidental elbow to Koren Johnson’s face. Washington was then down by 3 midway through the second.

That’s when Hammond started to heat up. Hammond was hitting from all ranges. He maneuvered around the frontcourt seamlessly leading the team with 15 points in the second half and zero turnovers in the second.

“He's stayed ready and I'm proud as heck of him,” Boyle said. “I think, as you look at this program, it's too early to start talking about next year, but guys are making strides here down the stretch that can really, I think, be positive for their future, and that's a good thing for us as a program.”