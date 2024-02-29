Just two weeks ago, everything was looking peachy for the Colorado women’s basketball team. It started the 2023-24 season with a huge splash, picking up a win over defending champion LSU, and had stayed mostly on course from there, aside from a few blips here and there.

Despite a home loss to Oregon State, their second defeat at the hands of the Beavers, Feb. 11, the Buffs still earned the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s top 16 reveal Feb. 15. Everything was looking good for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and an opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Boulder.

Since then, however, things have gone downhill. Following that loss to the Beavers, the Buffs dropped a heartbreaker at the buzzer in Salt Lake City. Then, they were swept by USC and UCLA last weekend in Los Angeles. Now, they’re almost surely going to be playing on the opening Wednesday in Las Vegas and are currently on the host bubble for the Big Dance as a projected No. 4 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology after their recent four-game losing streak.