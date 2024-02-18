Colorado salvages tourney hopes with comeback victory over USC
When the Buffs hit the road for Los Angeles on Wednesday, their margin for error was almost zero. After a close loss to UCLA Thursday night, there was no more almost. Winning was the only option.
Despite a flat, uninspired first half, especially on the defensive end, Colorado scrapped and clawed back in the second half, and KJ Simpson was a difference maker down the stretch to help the Buffs pull out a 92-89 victory over USC in double overtime at Galen Center.
The Buffs’ showing in the first half did not reflect that of a team fighting for its NCAA Tournament life. Colorado (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) executed cleanly on the offensive end, but the effort, communication and focus on the other side of the floor just was not there from the start.
First, it was Kobe Johnson taking control for the Trojans, dropping 12 points to get USC (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) out in front in the early going. Colorado did its best to keep pace, but couldn’t string any stops together in order to take a lead.
Then, as soon as the Buffs’ offense cooled, USC’s star guard duo of Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier started to take over. Collier showed off his pure point guard skills, masterfully orchestrating the Trojans’ offense while Ellis rained down shots from everywhere around him. On the other end, Colorado fought the turnover bug (again) and quickly fell behind by six at the half.
The break did Tad Boyle and the Buffs no favors. USC came out of halftime playing even better, and wasted no time extending its lead to double digits just a few minutes into the second half on a layup by Ellis. Colorado was able to neutralize the momentum over the ensuing few minutes, but struggled to find that big run that it needed to truly get back into the game. Collier and Ellis continued to dictate things almost every time down the floor for USC, and all the Buffs could do was trade buckets with the Trojans.
While the Buffs continued to search for a run to close the gap, it was the Trojans who found one instead. Within seconds, Ellis drained a 3-pointer and Bronny James caught a lob from Collier and athletically finished through contact to cap off a 7-0 run that put the Trojans up 65-49 — their biggest lead of the night — with 9:52 to go.
With its NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread, Colorado had to find a way back. It did just that. Luke O’Brien, the unsung hero for the Buffs on the night, got the comeback started with a big 3-pointer, and the Buffs started to slowly crawl back.
After the under-4 minute media timeout, Simpson started to really take over the game. He nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Buffs within two. Following a Collier layup, Simpson drained another 3, this time from deep on the left wing, to cut the deficit to just one. The teams traded twos, Collier split a pair of free throws, and the Buffs found themselves down by two in the final seconds with a chance to tie or win it.
Of course, the ball was in Simpson’s hands. The junior point guard drove baseline and swiftly dished it to a cutting O’Brien, who dunked it to even the score at 73 in the final seconds. Johnson’s 3 to win it for the Trojans missed, and the game headed to overtime.
The first overtime period was tight throughout, but the Buffs appeared to take control when Tristan da Silva, in the midst of a cold shooting night from the outside, drilled his only 3 of the game with just over a minute to go to put the Buffs up by four points.
Just when it seemed like Colorado had finally grabbed control, the Trojans responded. Ellis knocked down a pair of free throws, USC played a great defensive possession to force a shot clock violation and then Collier finished a tough layup around O’Brien to send the game into a second extra period.
In double overtime, Simpson quickly put the Buffs out in front with a 3-pointer on Colorado’s first possession. This time, they would hold onto that lead, as the two teams traded buckets over the next couple of minutes until the Buffs had the ball with under a minute to go, a three-point lead and a chance to seal the win right in front of them.
However, just like the first overtime, the USC defense hunkered down, forcing a stop and getting a chance to tie it up. Despite the 92-89 advantage, the Buffs elected not to foul, but the Trojans played a stagnant, discombobulated final possession that ended in an airball from Ellis, and the Buffs escaped.
Simpson was spectacular, as he has been so many times for the Buffs this season, scoring 24 of his 30 points after halftime. He also collected nine rebounds, dished out five assists, and went 6 for 9 from the 3-point line while playing 48 minutes. Da Silva added 18 and eight rebounds in 46 minutes, and J’Vonne Hadley picked up his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 boards in 47 minutes.
While his box score numbers won’t stick out at first glance, O’Brien made key play after key play in Saturday's contest, and finished a team high plus-13 after playing the final 23:46 of the game in place of Eddie Lampkin as Boyle opted for a smaller, more athletic lineup down the stretch.
The Buffs won in spite of 21 turnovers, many of which came in bunches, but were able to even out the possession battle on the glass. Despite playing small for so much of the night, Colorado outrebounded USC 47-22, including 15-8 on the offensive boards.
For USC, Collier and Ellis were fantastic for most of the night, and carried the load offensively for long stretches. Ellis tied Simpson for the game high with 30 points, splashing five 3s in the process and constantly coming up with big buckets for the Trojans in the second half. Collier showed why he will likely be a first round NBA Draft pick in the summer with a very impressive performance, notching 25 points and nine assists with only one turnover despite handling the ball for much of the night.
The Buffs desperately needed the win to stay on the fringe of the NCAA Tournament bubble, which is where they remain for now. Next up is a crucial three-game home stand, beginning with one game next weekend against Utah. Tipoff of the Saturday matchup will be at 7 p.m. MST.