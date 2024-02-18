When the Buffs hit the road for Los Angeles on Wednesday, their margin for error was almost zero. After a close loss to UCLA Thursday night, there was no more almost. Winning was the only option.

Despite a flat, uninspired first half, especially on the defensive end, Colorado scrapped and clawed back in the second half, and KJ Simpson was a difference maker down the stretch to help the Buffs pull out a 92-89 victory over USC in double overtime at Galen Center.

The Buffs’ showing in the first half did not reflect that of a team fighting for its NCAA Tournament life. Colorado (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) executed cleanly on the offensive end, but the effort, communication and focus on the other side of the floor just was not there from the start.

First, it was Kobe Johnson taking control for the Trojans, dropping 12 points to get USC (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) out in front in the early going. Colorado did its best to keep pace, but couldn’t string any stops together in order to take a lead.

Then, as soon as the Buffs’ offense cooled, USC’s star guard duo of Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier started to take over. Collier showed off his pure point guard skills, masterfully orchestrating the Trojans’ offense while Ellis rained down shots from everywhere around him. On the other end, Colorado fought the turnover bug (again) and quickly fell behind by six at the half.

The break did Tad Boyle and the Buffs no favors. USC came out of halftime playing even better, and wasted no time extending its lead to double digits just a few minutes into the second half on a layup by Ellis. Colorado was able to neutralize the momentum over the ensuing few minutes, but struggled to find that big run that it needed to truly get back into the game. Collier and Ellis continued to dictate things almost every time down the floor for USC, and all the Buffs could do was trade buckets with the Trojans.

While the Buffs continued to search for a run to close the gap, it was the Trojans who found one instead. Within seconds, Ellis drained a 3-pointer and Bronny James caught a lob from Collier and athletically finished through contact to cap off a 7-0 run that put the Trojans up 65-49 — their biggest lead of the night — with 9:52 to go.

With its NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread, Colorado had to find a way back. It did just that. Luke O’Brien, the unsung hero for the Buffs on the night, got the comeback started with a big 3-pointer, and the Buffs started to slowly crawl back.

After the under-4 minute media timeout, Simpson started to really take over the game. He nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Buffs within two. Following a Collier layup, Simpson drained another 3, this time from deep on the left wing, to cut the deficit to just one. The teams traded twos, Collier split a pair of free throws, and the Buffs found themselves down by two in the final seconds with a chance to tie or win it.