Fox Sports analyst Gus Johnson , known for hyperbole, said the Buffaloes “shocked the college football world.”

The college football zeitgeist registered surprise by Colorado ’s win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.

“Not surprised at all,” four-star receiver Aaron Butler said. “That's what I expected. That’s the reason I committed to the Buffs. I had faith in the whole staff.

“As I watched, I thought to myself how fun it’s going to be to work in Sean Lewis’ offense. It’s truly explosive as you can see especially with first-round guys in the system. We left some meat on the bone even with the great game. The staff and players’ main focus is cleaning up every error and focus on the wrong they did to become a better team.

“On to The Corn.”

That’s a swipe at Nebraska, the next victim – or opponent – of Colorado’s impressive offense.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards along with four touchdowns. Rivals250 freshman Dylan Edwards ran for a touchdown and caught three more along with 135 receiving yards. Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter starred on offense and defense.

The final scoreboard read Colorado 45, TCU 42, and many were left in disbelief.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain said. “No, I was not surprised because I believed before the game. That’s why I committed to Colorado.”