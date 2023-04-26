Not everyone within the new talent pool is on campus this spring, but the players that are in Boulder certainly made a splash. From the various conversations with coaches, watching practice and the spring game , a handful of players stood out among the rest.

Head coach Deion Sanders brought in some top-tier talent to Colorado for spring ball, adding 12 players within Rivals250 and a handful of five- and four-star prospects.

The two-way talents of Hunter were the most frequented topic throughout spring practice as he is projected to be one of the Buffs' most lethal weapons this fall.

As a wide receiver, his ability to get out in space, make difficult catches and just simply outperform every defensive back on the Buffs’ roster one on one reaffirmed his desirability as a football player.

Then when he hops in at corner, he is able to crush any pass catchers' opportunity to make a play. However, special recognition should go to walk-on WR Chernet Estes who was able to score a touchdown against Hunter's coverage in 7-on-7 action during the spring game.

Being the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, what Hunter brings to the table truly reflects his ranking. He makes playing arguably the hardest position in football, cornerback, look easy.

With his talent at cornerback and wide receiver, he was running with the first team on both sides on Saturday.

He kicked off the first drive of the game with three catches. The third being the first touchdown for 14 yards. The Buffs' secondary left him completely uncovered in the end zone.

“He’s going to be a problem all season long,” Chris Fowler said during the spring game broadcast.

