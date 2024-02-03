Colorado's road woes continue in loss to Utah
Colorado has been practically untouchable at home this season, stacking up win after win on its way to a 12-0 record at the CU Events Center. When the Buffs step out of the cozy confines of Boulder however, the results haven’t been as rosy. Saturday, with injuries piling up, Colorado came up just short against Utah in a 73-68 loss to drop to just 1-6 on the road.
The Buffs’ injury bug, which seemed to be behind them coming into Saturday’s game, returned and played a major factor. Cody Williams (face) and Luke O’Brien (ankle) both missed the contest, leaving the Buffs with just seven rotation players available to put them behind the eight ball from the opening tip.
Winning on the road is always a daunting challenge in conference play, but especially when two crucial pieces of the rotation are missing. However, the Buffs (15–7, 6-5 Pac-12) survived the first half on the back of their rebounding and attacking mindset. They outrebounded the Utes 24-15 in the opening 20 minutes, helping them keep pace in a back-and-forth half with neither team able to get any separation.
The first half featured eight ties and seven lead changes, and the biggest lead by either team was just five points as both squads struggled from the floor. J’Vonne Hadley, playing with a protective mask on after getting hit in the face last weekend in Pullman, was the star for the Buffs, keeping the offense afloat early and finishing the first half with 12 points. As Hadley cooled off a bit, KJ Simpson picked up the slack, scoring seven of his nine first-half points late to help the Buffs keep pace. Hadley finished the half with a jumper on Colorado’s final possession to square things up at 31 heading to the locker room.
In the second half, the injuries and the lack of depth finally caught up to the Buffs. They started to get visibly tired, and the offense was the first thing to disappear. Colorado was stuck in the mud in the half court, setting poor screens, not cutting hard, and playing far too much isolation. This led to plenty of missed shots and a high number of turnovers, giving the Utes a chance to open up a lead.
They happily took advantage. Senior guard Gabe Madsen led the Utes on a 17-5 run to give Utah a double-digit advantage for the first time, as they stretched the lead to 50-39 with 10 minutes to go. From there, the Buffs struggled to make any inroads on the Utah lead, as they just couldn’t string stops and scores together. Utah (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) showed great resilience in being able to answer any semblance of a Colorado run with a bucket or two of its own, and kept Boyle’s group at arm’s length for much of the final 10 minutes.
In the final 2 minutes, Simpson tried his best to single handedly drag the Buffs back into the game. The junior guard, who was named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 list last week, scored eight points in 42 seconds to cut the Utah lead to just three with 45 seconds remaining, but it was too little too late. Utah salted the game away at the free-throw line to remain unbeaten at home (12-0) on the season.
Simpson had another strong game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. Hadley had a quiet second half, but still tallied 15 points and five boards. Both seemed to be battling through ailments late in the game but were able to finish it out. Eddie Lampkin tallied his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but turned the ball over eight times in a sloppy performance. It was another tough night on the road for Tristan da Silva, who scored just 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting before fouling out late.
The Buffs won the battle on the boards against a big Utah team, 43-34, and collected 15 offensive rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Utes on a night in which CU gave the ball away 14 times, shot just 38% from the floor and got zero points from its two-man bench.
Madsen and Deivon Smith were the stars for Utah on a night when their best player, Branden Carlson, was held in check. Madsen led the Utes with 21 points, 15 of them coming after halftime, and made his impact on the defensive end with three steals. Smith nearly had a triple double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
When the Buffs wake up on Sunday morning, they will likely be on the outside looking in of the projected NCAA Tournament field by many. Next week, they’ll get a chance to bolster their resume once more, as they take their 12-0 home record into a pair of games with Arizona State and No. 11 Arizona. First up will be the Sun Devils on Thursday night, with tipoff coming at 6 p.m. MST.