Colorado has been practically untouchable at home this season, stacking up win after win on its way to a 12-0 record at the CU Events Center. When the Buffs step out of the cozy confines of Boulder however, the results haven’t been as rosy. Saturday, with injuries piling up, Colorado came up just short against Utah in a 73-68 loss to drop to just 1-6 on the road.

The Buffs’ injury bug, which seemed to be behind them coming into Saturday’s game, returned and played a major factor. Cody Williams (face) and Luke O’Brien (ankle) both missed the contest, leaving the Buffs with just seven rotation players available to put them behind the eight ball from the opening tip.

Winning on the road is always a daunting challenge in conference play, but especially when two crucial pieces of the rotation are missing. However, the Buffs (15–7, 6-5 Pac-12) survived the first half on the back of their rebounding and attacking mindset. They outrebounded the Utes 24-15 in the opening 20 minutes, helping them keep pace in a back-and-forth half with neither team able to get any separation.

The first half featured eight ties and seven lead changes, and the biggest lead by either team was just five points as both squads struggled from the floor. J’Vonne Hadley, playing with a protective mask on after getting hit in the face last weekend in Pullman, was the star for the Buffs, keeping the offense afloat early and finishing the first half with 12 points. As Hadley cooled off a bit, KJ Simpson picked up the slack, scoring seven of his nine first-half points late to help the Buffs keep pace. Hadley finished the half with a jumper on Colorado’s final possession to square things up at 31 heading to the locker room.

In the second half, the injuries and the lack of depth finally caught up to the Buffs. They started to get visibly tired, and the offense was the first thing to disappear. Colorado was stuck in the mud in the half court, setting poor screens, not cutting hard, and playing far too much isolation. This led to plenty of missed shots and a high number of turnovers, giving the Utes a chance to open up a lead.