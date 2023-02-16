After starting the season 1-8 on the road, Colorado claimed its first win away from CU Events Center since Dec. 29 with a 67-59 victory against Arizona State on Thursday night. Tristan da Silva bounced back in the frontcourt after only recording six points last week against Utah. He recorded his 11th 20-point game this season on Thursday reaching 23 in the win over the Sun Devils. The second half proved to be critical for the Buffs as they only held the lead for 7 minutes of the game with 3:23 of that time coming at the end of the second half. ASU possessed a home advantage over the Buffs for a majority of the game. DJ Horne scored all 15 of his points from three and gave the Sun Devils their last lead before they went scoreless in the last 3:50 of the second. Before Horne’s final bucket, CU climbed its way back after sitting at a six-point deficit. The Buffs went on an 8-0 run with five points from da Silva and a 3-pointer from Javon Ruffin before closing out the game going on a 17-3 run.

Even with ASU’s infamous “curtain of distraction,”Thursday was one of Colorado’s better free-throw shooting nights as the Buffs hit 10-of-11 shots from the line. The extras came in handy at the end as six of their 17 points came on free throws. Before the second half, the Sun Devils came out hot in Tempe going on an 8-0 run to start the first. Three out of their first four buckets came from beyond the 3-point arc and they kept the Buffs at a short distance. ASU’s largest lead came after Desmond Cambrige Jr. and Devan Cambridge’s 6-0 run put Colorado down by 8. However, Simpson was heating up himself in the frontcourt landing some scrappy layups. With an extra pair from da Silva prior, Simpson went on an 6-0 run to end the first finishing with one of his signature buzzer-beaters to tie it 32-32 at the half.

