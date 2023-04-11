Granted only seven Buffs have been awarded a number, but the offensive line still remains numberless entering Week 3 of spring practice.

Offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle finds, at this stage in camp, that his group is still working on overcoming mental hurdles, utilizing its strength and adapting to the uptempo offense.

“We’re a work in progress.” he said. “Everything’s new for them. Like I said before we’ve hit that point in spring ball … just too much thinking. With our system and what we do in Coach [Sean] Lewis’ system, we have to make maybe one, two calls and just come off the ball and run. And, got a lot of guys just overthinking things right now.”

From glimpses at practice, the first team currently includes Gerad Christian-Lictenhan, Tyler Brown, Van “Bam” Wells, Isaiah Jatta and Savion Washington. However, this group isn’t set in stone as the room continues to grow with recent Kent State transfer Jack Bailey and JUCO transfer Landon Bebee joining in the summer.

Similar to Washington, also a Kent State transfer, Bailey’s familiarity and experience playing in Lewis’s system is, “huge,” O’Boyle said on Tuesday. Bailey has two seasons of eligibility left.

“Jack not only brings a bit of the mental part of knowing our system, but he's a tough guy and that’s what we’re lacking,” O’Boyle said.