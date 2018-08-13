Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 11:22:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado's Most Wanted Recruits: Nos. 10-6

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Tarik Luckett

No. 10 - Jack Bradley

Rundown: Colorado doesn't have a tight end commitment in the 2019 class yet. Bradley is one of a couple options CU has at the moment. He's committed to Rice at the moment, but if Colorado pushes for Bradley, they should be able to flip his pledge. Bradley has great size at 6-foot-6, 235-pounds.

{{ article.author_name }}