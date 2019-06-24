News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 20:04:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado's Class of 2020 commit grows with three-star DE Devin Grant

Muco10arp7cvy3j5xevy
Devin Grant (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor

Shortly after fellow defensive end Alvin Williams announced his commitment to Mel Tucker and Colorado, three-star DE Devin Grant did the same, becoming the Buffs' newest Class of 2020 commit.

The San Antonio, TX. native is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. His commitment is another big-time get for Tucker and Co., as Grant was heavily recruited by home-state universities and had 19 offers in total, including ones from Army, Boston College, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

As a junior at Antonian College Preparatory High School in, Grant was utilized as a running back and defensive end. That background and his combination size, speed and strength makes his potential impact in Colorado's front seven interesting to think about.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}