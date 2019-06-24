Shortly after fellow defensive end Alvin Williams announced his commitment to Mel Tucker and Colorado, three-star DE Devin Grant did the same, becoming the Buffs' newest Class of 2020 commit.

The San Antonio, TX. native is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. His commitment is another big-time get for Tucker and Co., as Grant was heavily recruited by home-state universities and had 19 offers in total, including ones from Army, Boston College, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

As a junior at Antonian College Preparatory High School in, Grant was utilized as a running back and defensive end. That background and his combination size, speed and strength makes his potential impact in Colorado's front seven interesting to think about.