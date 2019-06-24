Colorado's Class of 2020 commit grows with three-star DE Devin Grant
Shortly after fellow defensive end Alvin Williams announced his commitment to Mel Tucker and Colorado, three-star DE Devin Grant did the same, becoming the Buffs' newest Class of 2020 commit.
The San Antonio, TX. native is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. His commitment is another big-time get for Tucker and Co., as Grant was heavily recruited by home-state universities and had 19 offers in total, including ones from Army, Boston College, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
As a junior at Antonian College Preparatory High School in, Grant was utilized as a running back and defensive end. That background and his combination size, speed and strength makes his potential impact in Colorado's front seven interesting to think about.
Blessed to be in this situation!!! #skobuffs #committed pic.twitter.com/spuIBJeFNV— Devin Grant 🕴 (@Devingrant028) June 25, 2019