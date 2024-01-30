Colorado football will be back in the Big 12 for the first time since 2010, and Tuesday the conference announced the dates of CU’s upcoming 12-game season.

The Buffs will play nine of the 15 Big 12 opponents, beginning conference play with Baylor at Folsom Field on Sept. 21 and concluding the regular season schedule on Black Friday, Nov. 29, with Oklahoma State at home. It’s the only Friday game of the season.

Each team in the conference will have two bye weeks during the season this year due to the 14-week regular season. Colorado’s first bye week lands on Oct. 5, then the Buffs will play Wildcats back-to-back, hosting Kansas State on Oct. 12 for the Homecoming game then traveling to Arizona on Oct. 19. The second bye week takes place Nov. 2, which will then be followed by a trip to Texas Tech on Nov. 9.

Before the Buffs regular season finale vs. Oklahoma State, the Buffs will play at an NFL stadium. Due to ongoing renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Jayhawks and the Buffs will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Pac-12 era comes to a close for Colorado (2011-2023), but revitalized rivalries are on the horizon as the Buffs make their return to the Big 12. Here’s a closer look at CU’s 2024 schedule. (Kickoff times and TV assignments for the first three weeks will be determined in late May or early June.)

Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State (11-4 in 2023), at Folsom Field in Boulder: The Buffs and the Bison will face off for the first time ever. NDSU advanced to the FCS Semifinals after an 11-4 season. The Bison fell to Montana, 31-29, in double overtime.

Sept. 7 at Nebraska (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten), at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.: Back-to-back rivalry weeks begin in Nebraska as the Buffs meet the Cornhuskers for the fourth time since 2018. In that 2018 game in Lincoln, the Buffs beat the Cornhuskers 33-28. Colorado also beat Nebraska most recently in Boulder during the 2023 season. The Cornhuskers lead the series 49-21-2 and 26-9 against Colorado in Lincoln.

Sept. 14 at Colorado State (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West), at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins: The Buffs are heading up to Fort Collins for the first time since 1996. CU owns a 23-7-1 record in Fort Collins and has won four straight on the road against the Rams dating back to the 1955 season. This will be the last scheduled matchup between these teams until 2029.

Sept. 21 vs. Baylor (3-9, 2-7 Big 12), at Folsom Field: The Buffs and Bears will face off for the first time since 2010 to kick off conference play. CU leads this series 9-7, including holding a 5-4 record in games played in Boulder. Baylor has won in its last two trips to Boulder in 2006 and 2010.

Sept. 28 at Central Florida (6-7, 3-6 Big 12), at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.: This is the first-ever meeting for the Knights and the Buffs in addition to being CU’s first game of the season against a 2023 bowl team.

Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State (9-4, 6-3 Big 12; No. 19 Associated Press poll), at Folsom Field (Homecoming): This will be the 66th meeting between the Wildcats and the Buffs but the first since 2010. CU leads with a 45-20-1 record in the series.

Oct. 19 at Arizona (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12; No. 11), at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.: The Buffs maintain their Pac-12 rivalry with the Wildcats as both teams make the move to the Big-12. CU leads the series 16-9 and are 9-4 in Tucson.

Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati (3-9, 1-8 Big 12), at Folsom Field (Family weekend): Prior to the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this past season, Cincinnati played in five consecutive bowl games. CU and Cincinnati have met one time previously, with a Buffs win (56-14) over the Bearcats on Sept. 16, 1972 in Boulder.

Nov. 9 at Texas Tech (7-6, 5-4 Big 12), at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas: The Buffs begin the final month of the regular season with former Big 12 foe Texas Tech. Colorado and Texas Tech have played 10 times, seven in Big 12 matchups, with their most recent battle going to the Red Raiders (27-24) in 2010.

Nov. 16 vs. Utah (8-5, 5-4 Pac-12), at Folsom Field: Utah has won six straight games against Colorado and leads the series 34-32-3. The Buffs and Utes have played every season since 2011.

Nov. 23 at Kansas (9-4, 5-4 Big 12; No. 23), at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri: The Jayhawks and Buffs are meeting up for the first time since Nov. 6, 2010 at Kansas. CU owns the series 42-25-3 and is 17-16-3 in Lawrence.

Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State (10-4, 7-2 Big 12; No. 16), at Folsom Field: The Buffs lead with a 26-20-1 record over the Cowboys, including a 13-8 record in Boulder. OSU and CU’s last meeting in the 2016 Alamo Bowl as the Cowboys beat the Buffs 38-8.