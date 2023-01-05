Tad Boyle had a confession to make Thursday night, one he wasn’t too embarrassed to reveal – he has never read Robert Louis Stevenson’s the Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde or seen any of the cinematic recreations of it, a blind spot that extends to not even knowing which character is the good one and which one is the more sinister one.

Like many, though, he knows the gist of the tale and what it represents. In his Colorado men’s basketball team, he sees an all-too-perfect embodiment of it.

One doesn’t need to look beyond the past week to understand why.

Five days after suffering what might be their worst, most confounding loss of the season, an 80-76 setback against a Cal team that entered the matchup 1-13, the Buffs played one of their best, most complete games of the season Thursday night in a 68-41 victory against an Oregon team that’s one of the more talented squads in the Pac-12.

The difference between the two games wasn’t just the final result, notable as that contrast was. It was in the details of the contests and just how they were won and lost.

After allowing 80 points against Cal, statistically one of the worst offenses in all of college basketball, Colorado shut down the Ducks, holding them to just 41 points on 65 possessions and a 26.9% mark from the field, including just 7.1% from 3-point range (one of 14). In the loss to Cal, the Buffs allowed the Golden Bears to connect on seven of their 13 3s.

“We came out flat against Cal and we just weren’t focused from the start,” guard Julian Hammond III said. “I would say tonight, we came out with a lot of energy and talking. We knew what we had to do to win this game.”

The 41 points were the second-fewest for a Colorado conference opponent in the Pac-12 era, behind only the 33 points it gave up in a Dec. 2011 win against Utah. It was Oregon’s lowest scoring output in a conference game since March 2009.

That defensive showing – Colorado’s best of the season, as measured by points per possession allowed – came after days of intense work in practice. To Boyle, if there was one constant in the Buffs’ maddeningly consistent inconsistency, it was uneven defensive outings. So in the days after the Cal loss, he ran his players through a variety of drills – shells, help the helper, four on four, flare screens, one-on-one ball screens – all aimed at increasing their awareness, intensity and effort. Ultimately, it paid off.

“It wasn't their best night – there’s no doubt about that – but I think we had something to do with it,” Boyle said. “I could tell from the get-go we were locked in defensively.”

While a lack of scoring wasn’t among the Buffs’ primary flaws in the upset loss to Cal, their offense still showed out on Thursday.

Without leading scorer KJ Simpson, who was sidelined with an illness, Colorado averaged better than one point per possession, getting career-high nights from both Tristan da Silva (30 points) and Hammond (16 points). Nique Clifford added 13 points, the third and final player on the team to finish in double figures.

While the Buffs did admirably without Simpson, Boyle stated matter-of-factly after the game that the sophomore star would be back for his team’s game Saturday. Simpson hadn’t practiced Monday while still nursing an ankle injury from the Cal loss. The following day, he was, as Boyle put it, “sick as a dog” and didn’t practice. On Wednesday, he was still “under the weather” and again missed practice. With three days of missed practices, Boyle didn’t feel comfortable thrusting Simpson back into action.

“The thing I really appreciate about KJ is he handled it so well,” Boyle said. “He was encouraging his teammates. He was energetic on the bench.”

Game ball

As worthy of a candidate as Hammond is on a career night of his own, da Silva’s really the only choice here.

The junior was outstanding on both ends of the court. His point total marked the third time in the past month that he has broken his previous career high in scoring and came on the heels of an underwhelming pair of games on the team’s Bay Area swing. He made 11 of his 17 field goals, including three of his four 3s. Defensively, he was excellent, as well, finishing with seven rebounds and three steals while helping limit Oregon to 22 paint points.

Turning point

With 16 minutes remaining in the first half, Oregon got a layup from Will Richardson to get it within two points, 8-6, in the early stages of the contest.

It would be the Ducks’ last made field goal for nearly 11 minutes. Yes, you read that correctly. Following Richardson’s bucket, his team failed to make a shot for a stretch of 10:48, missing all 12 of its attempts in that time. During that span, Oregon saw its deficit go from two points to 19 points, effectively taking it out of the game before the final media timeout of the first half.

The Ducks wouldn’t get within 15 points of the Buffs for the remainder of the night and trailed by at least 20 points for the final 16:25.

Box score highlights

5: Points for Richardson, Oregon’s leading scorer. The 6-foot-5 guard entered the night averaging 15.6 points per game and had scored 48 points across the Ducks’ past two contests. It was just the third time in 15 games this season that he failed to score at least 10 points. He missed eight of his nine shots after shooting 47.9% from the field heading into the game.

2: Colorado players that have scored at least 30 points in a game this season, with da Silva joining Simpson. It’s the first time multiple Buffs have had at least 30 in a game in a single season since 2014-15.

83-6: Colorado’s record under Boyle when holding opponents to under 40% shooting and having a rebounding advantage of at least eight.

1-8: Oregon’s record in nine trips to Colorado since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.

11: Rebounds for Luke O’Brien, a career high.

Quotes of note

“That’s where we have to get back into – being consistent. Getting in a rhythm and making sure that we do the stuff that we can control – play with maximum energy and effort, give it 100% 100% of the time. That’s what it comes down to for us.” - da Silva on the team’s inconsistency

“We all have confidence in each other. Offensively, we have a lot of talented guys on our squad. He is our leading scorer, that’s for sure. When KJ is out, I feel like we have to rely on each other more, share the ball, play together and make sure that we get the best shot for our team.” - da Silva on playing without Simpson

“We’ve seen that we can play with whoever, but we just have nights that are off and we know that’s the focus for us now. When we’re playing good and we’re playing hard and with energy, we’re capable of beating anybody. We’ve had too many nights where we come in flat and with no energy and let our play dictate our game. We’re just trying to get past that and work on having that type of energy every night.” - Hammond

"The nature of college basketball offensively is that these guys are not NBA players and so the offense is going to come some nights and some nights it's going to go. The jump shots are going to come and they're going to go, the free throws you're going to make some nights, and you're not going to make them other nights. I think every college basketball team for the most part are going to be inconsistent offensively. The key is we're getting great shots, we're not turning the ball over. We did a great job in the first half, not turning the ball over, not such a good job in the second half. But the inconsistencies with this team have been on the defensive end. When we have shown it and we have done it, we can beat anybody. I'm telling you Tennessee is a really good team and we caught them at the right time, there's no doubt about that. But that's how good we can be when we lock in and we did it without our leading scorer. Going into this game I knew we could score enough points to beat these guys, but our defense was so good. I didn't have to worry about it." - Boyle

“He's a great shot fake guy then he kind of jumps into you and is really good at getting to the foul line. But the big thing was Will Richardson playing at altitude. We wanted to get the pace of the game going because he played 40 minutes the other night and did not come out of the game. Tonight, he didn't play 40 minutes, but he normally plays 36 minutes plus. You could tell in the first half he was grabbing his hips, he was sucking air. So again, that's what altitude does. That's why we want to play fast.” - Boyle

What’s next

Colorado will look to do what it has so often failed to accomplish this season – avoiding a face-plant after a rousing performance. On Saturday, the Buffs face off against Oregon State, which will come to Boulder with a 7-8 record following a 19-point loss at Utah Thursday night. Two of those eight losses this season came against what is now a 6-9 Portland State team. The Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 this season after winning just three games in 2021-22.

“We’ve got to build on this,” Boyle said. “That’s the key. The time is now. November’s done. December’s done. We’ve got Oregon State coming in here Saturday. We’ve got to build from the Oregon game as we go into Oregon State.”