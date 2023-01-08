As he wrapped up his opening statement after Colorado’s 68-41 victory Thursday night against Oregon, Buffs head coach Tad Boyle was already looking ahead.

His team had just secured a rousing victory against one of the more talent-laden rosters in the conference, but it was the next game that worried him the most – not necessarily because of the opponent, Oregon State, but because he had seen this script play out before more times than he cared over the previous two months. Colorado would triumph only to falter shortly thereafter.

“We’ve got to build on this,” Boyle said.

Two days after their coach uttered those words, the Buffs were able to do just that, defeating Oregon State, 62-42, Saturday at the CU Events Center for their seventh win in the past eight games.

The game’s final result wasn’t in question for much of the night. Colorado led for all but 47 seconds, which happened at the start of the game when it was a scoreless tie. The Buffs led by as many as 20 in the first half and were up by double digits for the matchup’s final 31 minutes.

“They really responded to the challenge I gave them earlier this week,” Boyle said. “We put back-to-back good efforts together.”

Following the Oregon victory, Boyle had cited defense as the biggest reason why his team had been so inconsistent this season. On its way to yet another lopsided victory, Colorado was carried in large part by its ability to neutralize its opponent.

Throughout the game, Colorado was superb defensively, holding the Beavers to 42 points on 66 possessions. Oregon State shot just 34% from the field. Over their past two games, the Buffs have limited their opponents to 83 points on 131 possessions (0.63 points per possession) and 30.5% shooting overall. Guard Jordan Pope, the Beavers’ leading scorer headed into the night, was held to five points – less than half his season average of 12.8 – on two of 11 shooting. Luke O’Brien helped end a number of Oregon State possessions, finishing with nine rebounds, which gave him 20 in his team’s past two games.

The combined 83 points the Buffs allowed between the Oregon and Oregon State wins were their fewest in back-to-back conference games since the 1948-49 season.

“We took pride on it like every possession,” O’Brien said. “We talked about it before the Oregon game. I think every possession should be fun for us to get stops. We should enjoy getting stops all the time. Anytime we get to a ball screen, we’re yelling. We’re getting high for our teammates. Anytime we’re jumping to the ball, anytime we’re in gaps, just anything we can do to get high energy and just every possession, we just want to get one stop and then the next one and just build on it.”

That defensive effort made up for an underwhelming night offensively in which Colorado missed 18 of its 27 shots in the second half and was careless with the ball at times, finishing with 13 turnovers. Tristan da Silva led all scorers with 17 points, but the Buffs’ offensive output was more defined by its balance, with seven players scoring at least five points. J’Vonne Hadley had nine points while Nique Clifford and Julian Hammond added eight and seven, respectively.

After missing Thursday’s win against Oregon with an illness, KJ Simpson returned and had six points on one of eight shooting, with six assists and four turnovers.

Game ball

For the second time in as many games, da Silva was outstanding. Two nights after scoring a career-high 30 points against Oregon, he was not only productive, but efficient, making seven of his 10 shots. He did it with a flair at times, too, including with a layup off a spin move in transition with about seven minutes remaining.