Colorado was without Cody Williams in its highly-anticipated nonconference matchup with No.15 Miami Sunday at Barclays Center, but the star freshman's absence didn’t stop the Buffs from coming out with a signature win in Brooklyn, 90-63.

The reawakening of Tristan da Silva on the road highlighted the upset as he had not hit a 3-pointer away from CU Events Center until Sunday. However, that three ball was just a small highlight for da Silva as he was the game-changer in the second half. With just 4 points in the first, he produced 18 points in the second and wasn’t the only one contributing in the frontcourt.

Six Buffs finished in double figures Sunday including two 20-point performances from da Silva (22) and KJ Simpson (20). Luke O’Brien reached a season-high 13 points and da Silva posted a flashy statline with 10 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists.

The first half painted a different story as the Buffs and the Hurricanes were trading possessions leading to just a 1-point game (CU 37-36) going into the second half. CU big man Eddie Lampkin led the first half offensive effort with a team-leading 11 points. Colorado’s nine turnovers in the first allowed Miami to creep back, but then the script flipped for the Buffs as ACC opponent imploded in the second half.

The Buffs and the Canes remained neck and neck to begin the first half as the first five minutes ended with just a one-possession game. Then, da Silva began to take the reins midway through the second half distributing the ball and finding his own rhythm on offense. Simpson, O’Brien and da Silva all had double-digit performances while the Buffs' defense held the Hurricanes' highest-scorers to just 5 points in the second half.

Colorado’s three ball wasn’t falling with regularity Sunday as the Buffs ended up hitting just 7 of their 20 attempts from deep, but what gave CU the edge was its aggressiveness in the paint and defensive presence in the second half.

CU generated 52 points in paint throughout the game. In the second half, CU held Miami to just 9-of-22 from the field as the Buffs hit 21-of-30. Colorado outscored Miami 53-27 in the second and frustrated the Hurricanes on both ends of the floor.

After struggles on the road this season, the Buffs bounced back in headline fashion and claimed their first win over a ranked opponent this season against a team that reached the Final Four back in March.

After Sunday's excitement in the Big Apple, Northern Colorado is up next on the Buffs’ nonconference schedule with that matchup set for Friday in Boulder.



