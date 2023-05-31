Colorado will be receiving historic exposure this fall.

For the first time in CU history, the Buffs’ first two games will be aired on Big Noon Saturday with Colorado’s first game at TCU (Sept. 2) and Colorado’s home opener against Nebraska at 10 a.m. MT on FOX (Sept. 9).

In addition, Colorado's matchup versus Colorado State is set for 8 p.m. MT on ESPN. This will be just the second time in CU history that the first three games are either on network television or the main ESPN channel. The last time was in 1990, CU’s national Championship season, when the Buffs opened in a neutral site game against Tennessee (NBC), then hosted Stanford (ESPN) before traveling to Illinois (ABC).

"We are extremely honored to be chosen to appear on multiple networks to start this epic season," Coach Prime said in the press release. "The exposure this provides to our student-athletes is one reason they came to the University of Colorado. 'We Coming.' "

Colorado also has two Friday Pac-12 games against Stanford on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN and Nov. 17 at Washington State at 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

Here’s a look at Colorado’s 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2: at TCU, 10 a.m. MT (FOX)

Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m. MT (FOX)

Sept. 16: vs. CSU, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN)

Sept 23: at Oregon TBD

Sept. 30: vs. USC TBD

Oct. 7: at Arizona State TBD

Oct. 13: vs Stanford, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN) (Family Weekend)

Oct. 28: at UCLA TBD

Nov. 4: vs Oregon State TBD (Homecoming)

Nov. 11: vs Arizona TBD (Senior Day)

Nov. 17: at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. MT (FS1)

Nov 25: at Utah TBD