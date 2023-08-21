Colorado’s men’s basketball program has one season left in the Pac-12, but the biggest mystery of its 2023-24 schedule would be who it would be playing outside of its soon-to-be former league.

What were empty parts on the schedule are now filled.

The Buffs’ non-conference schedule, which was formally released Monday by the university, includes seven home games and matchups with five teams that won at least 20 games last season, including a pair of NCAA Tournament teams (Miami and Iona, the latter of which is no longer coached by Rick Pitino, who left for St. John’s after last season).

The slate is highlighted by a neutral-site contest against reigning Final Four participant Miami at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as part of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase, as well as a road contest against in-state rival Colorado State. The matchup with the Rams is Colorado’s only true road game in non-conference play.

The Pac-12 portion of Colorado’s schedule is still being put together and will be revealed at a later date. It will begin the week of Dec. 28, unlike the past two seasons, when conference games were wedged into the middle of non-conference play in late November and early December.

For now, here’s a quick look at each of the Buffs’ out-of-league opponents, in the order in which the games will be played.

Towson

Date of game: Nov. 6

Conference: Coastal Athletic Association

2022-23 record: 21-12

KenPom ranking: 127

All-time record against Colorado: 0-1

Last meeting: 93-83 loss in Nov. 1991

Grambling

Date of game: Nov. 10

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

2022-23 record: 24-9

KenPom ranking: 182

All-time record against Colorado: 1-1

Last meeting: 83-74 win in Nov. 2022

Milwaukee

Date of game: Nov. 14

Conference: Horizon League

2022-23 record: 22-12

KenPom ranking: 227

All-time record against Colorado: 0-5

Last meeting: 65-54 loss in Dec. 2021

Richmond

Date of game: Nov. 20

Conference: Atlantic 10

2022-23 record: 15-18

KenPom ranking: 150

All-time record against Colorado: 1-1

Last meeting: 75-69 loss in Jan. 2005

Iona

Date of game: Nov. 26

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

2022-23 record: 27-8

KenPom ranking: 76

All-time record against Colorado: 0-1

Last meeting: 99-54 loss in Dec. 2019

Colorado State

Date of game: Nov. 29

Conference: Mountain West Conference

2022-23 record: 15-18

KenPom ranking: 110

All-time record against Colorado: 38-91

Last meeting: 93-65 loss in Dec. 2022

Pepperdine

Date of game: Dec. 3

Conference: West Coast Conference

2022-23 record: 9-22

KenPom ranking: 188

All-time record against Colorado: 4-3

Last meeting: 78-72 win in Dec. 2006

Miami

Date of game: Dec. 10

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

2022-23 record: 29-8

KenPom ranking: 24

All-time record against Colorado: 0-1

Last meeting: 73-66 loss in Jan. 1957

Northern Colorado

Date of game: Dec. 15

Conference: Big Sky

2022-23 record: 12-20

KenPom ranking: 222

All-time record against Colorado: 18-22

Last meeting: 88-77 loss in Dec. 2022

Utah Tech

Date of game: Dec. 21

Conference: Western Athletic Conference

2022-23 record: 14-19

KenPom ranking: 146

All-time record against Colorado: First meeting

Last meeting: N/A