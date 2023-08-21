Colorado releases 2023-24 men's basketball non-conference schedule
Colorado’s men’s basketball program has one season left in the Pac-12, but the biggest mystery of its 2023-24 schedule would be who it would be playing outside of its soon-to-be former league.
What were empty parts on the schedule are now filled.
The Buffs’ non-conference schedule, which was formally released Monday by the university, includes seven home games and matchups with five teams that won at least 20 games last season, including a pair of NCAA Tournament teams (Miami and Iona, the latter of which is no longer coached by Rick Pitino, who left for St. John’s after last season).
The slate is highlighted by a neutral-site contest against reigning Final Four participant Miami at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as part of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase, as well as a road contest against in-state rival Colorado State. The matchup with the Rams is Colorado’s only true road game in non-conference play.
The Pac-12 portion of Colorado’s schedule is still being put together and will be revealed at a later date. It will begin the week of Dec. 28, unlike the past two seasons, when conference games were wedged into the middle of non-conference play in late November and early December.
For now, here’s a quick look at each of the Buffs’ out-of-league opponents, in the order in which the games will be played.
Towson
Date of game: Nov. 6
Conference: Coastal Athletic Association
2022-23 record: 21-12
KenPom ranking: 127
All-time record against Colorado: 0-1
Last meeting: 93-83 loss in Nov. 1991
Grambling
Date of game: Nov. 10
Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
2022-23 record: 24-9
KenPom ranking: 182
All-time record against Colorado: 1-1
Last meeting: 83-74 win in Nov. 2022
Milwaukee
Date of game: Nov. 14
Conference: Horizon League
2022-23 record: 22-12
KenPom ranking: 227
All-time record against Colorado: 0-5
Last meeting: 65-54 loss in Dec. 2021
Richmond
Date of game: Nov. 20
Conference: Atlantic 10
2022-23 record: 15-18
KenPom ranking: 150
All-time record against Colorado: 1-1
Last meeting: 75-69 loss in Jan. 2005
Iona
Date of game: Nov. 26
Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
2022-23 record: 27-8
KenPom ranking: 76
All-time record against Colorado: 0-1
Last meeting: 99-54 loss in Dec. 2019
Colorado State
Date of game: Nov. 29
Conference: Mountain West Conference
2022-23 record: 15-18
KenPom ranking: 110
All-time record against Colorado: 38-91
Last meeting: 93-65 loss in Dec. 2022
Pepperdine
Date of game: Dec. 3
Conference: West Coast Conference
2022-23 record: 9-22
KenPom ranking: 188
All-time record against Colorado: 4-3
Last meeting: 78-72 win in Dec. 2006
Miami
Date of game: Dec. 10
Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
2022-23 record: 29-8
KenPom ranking: 24
All-time record against Colorado: 0-1
Last meeting: 73-66 loss in Jan. 1957
Northern Colorado
Date of game: Dec. 15
Conference: Big Sky
2022-23 record: 12-20
KenPom ranking: 222
All-time record against Colorado: 18-22
Last meeting: 88-77 loss in Dec. 2022
Utah Tech
Date of game: Dec. 21
Conference: Western Athletic Conference
2022-23 record: 14-19
KenPom ranking: 146
All-time record against Colorado: First meeting
Last meeting: N/A