CUSportsNation.com

Colorado recruits tweet about CU junior day experience
On Saturday, Colorado hosted a junior day event for top in-state recruits to tour the CU facilities and meet the new Buffs' coaching staff. Here are some of the reactions from social media that we found.
Had a great time up in Boulder today. The staff there is very passionate and I see a lot of success in there future for sure. Thanks for everything today!!! @SixZeroAcademy @APupunu @CoachChev6 @JayJohnsonFB pic.twitter.com/yyPmCq971k— Kole Taylor (@KoleTaylor3) February 17, 2019
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/lSCXJK1N4b— Carson Lee🏳 (@CarsonLee75) February 16, 2019
I had my first meeting with @Coach_mtucker in person, I love his vibe and his vision🏈🐃 #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/6vK3g7MVNk— Kaden ‘21 (@KadenDudley09) February 16, 2019
CU Boulder is legit....🐃🐃 💛🖤@SixZeroAcademy @Coach_mtucker @CoachChev6 @adamcm777 @RickGeorgeCU @geoffmartzen @buffs4life2 @CoachGrob_prfb @CoachTPulford @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/6ZrpDKLnCD— Kaden ‘21 (@KadenDudley09) February 16, 2019
University of Colorado... This place is special. Thank you @Coach_mtucker @JayJohnsonFB @geoffmartzen @Tyson__Summers @Coach_TTillman @Cy_notme @warriorqbcoach pic.twitter.com/kVeMbCXICf— Henry Blackburn (@henryjblackburn) February 17, 2019
Great Junior Day At CU with My Raptors 🦅💯@RunRalphieRun @raptorathletics pic.twitter.com/Xef8dkt7gs— Seyi Joseph Oladipo (@seyi11oladipo) February 16, 2019