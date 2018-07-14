Toler to announce commitment

Colorado's last three commitments have been from the defensive back position. Why not add a fourth? It's possible that they will on Monday, as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler put on Twitter on Friday that he'll be announcing his commitment on July 16th. He previously told CUSportsNation.com that he had a top three of Arizona State, Colorado, and Washington, with the latter two schools separating from ASU. BUFF NATION: Titus Toler thread

🚨🚨 I will be announcing my commitment on July 16th @ 11:00am 🚨🚨 — Titus Toler (@_TitusToler) July 13, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, Pittsburg (Calif.) defensive tackle Jacob Bandes took to Twitter to announce the top eight schools in his recruitment, cutting his list basically in half. The schools making the cut are Cal, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Illinois, Purdue, Ole Miss, and Florida, in no specific order.

