CUSportsNation.com

Colorado have a chance to land Ethan Rae?

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran tight end Ethan Rae has a top five of Florida, Colorado, Oregon, UCLA, and USC and is announcing his commitment on July 12. What are Colorado's chances for the nation's No. 4 tight end, who officially visited CU in June? READ HERE: Colorado Recruiting Nuggets 7/9

I will be committing on my 18th birthday. . . July 12👀 — Ethan Rae (@Rae__Ethan) July 7, 2018

Allen to announce top five

Yuma (Ariz.) Arizona Western C.C. inside linebacker Jashua Allen officially visited Colorado on June 8. Allen is announcing a "top five" soon, and the Buffaloes are basically a lock to be one of his top schools. In the past week, Allen added offers from Arkansas and Washington State.

Top 5 coming soon 🙏🏾 #BlessingsFromAbove — JASHUA ALLEN (@JashuaAllen) July 8, 2018

Long snapper Derek Bedell walking on to Colorado

Derek Bedell committed to Colorado as a preferred walk on long snapper last week. Bedell is the nephew of Brad Bedell, who was a solid performer on CU's offensive line in the late 90's. Bedell has a chance to end up on scholarship as current long snapper J.T. Bale is entering his junior season.

Johnson to make commitment

Independence (Kansas) C.C. defensive end Jermaine Johnson tweeted on Sunday that he'll be making his commitment "very soon." Johnson took an official visit to CU in early June, but he also visited Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, and Minnesota over the past couple of months. What are CU's chances with Johnson? MORE HERE: Colorado Defensive Hot Board