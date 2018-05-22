Colorado Recruiting News: Evans an Elite 11 finalist; recruits high on CU
Evans an Elite 11 finalist
Colorado quarterback commitment Ty Evans from Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge H.S. was named a finalist for the Elite 11 competition. A few other Colorado quarterbacks were finalists for the Elite 11 over the years, including Shane Dillon, Logan Gray (signed with Georgia out of high school), and Cody Hawkins. Evans gave CUSportsNation.com an in-depth update on his commitment -- click here.
No vacancy. The last batch of #Elite11 Finalists is here:@millen_10 @JayD__5 @EvansTy18 pic.twitter.com/lrJ3bTWbwF— Elite11 (@Elite11) May 18, 2018
Miterko announces top ten, includes Colorado
Carlsbad (NM) offensive tackle Taylor Miterko placed the CU Buffs in his top ten with several other Big-12 and Pac-12 programs. Colorado offered Miterko a month ago, and Klayton Adams has made the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder a priority. In the past month, Miterko has taken visits to Texas Tech, TCU, and Oklahoma State.
Top 10👀 pic.twitter.com/zBCihuqjpJ— Taylor Miterko (@MiterkoTm) May 19, 2018
Allen to officially visit CU
Colorado is set for a big month of June with official visitors, and Riverside City College (Calif.) linebacker Jashua Allen is one of them. He announced on social media a few days ago that he would be visiting CU for the weekend of June 8. The Buffs were the second school to offer him, following Utah, and three other schools have offered since then.
Excited to take a visit to Boulder, Colorado! See you on June 8th! 📍@RunRalphieRun— JASHUA ALLEN (@JashuaAllen) May 18, 2018
Colorado in Carter's top ten
6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end Taurean Carter from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy H.S. announced his top ten schools list and it included Colorado. Since posting his top ten, Carter has landed offers from Arkansas and Texas. Carter received the offer from Colorado back in January.
Sorry for the wait...i wanna thank god for blessing me with my skill and talent and the opportunity to showcase my skills at the next level🙏🏾💯🎒D.I.F.J #LegacyU #Top10 pic.twitter.com/09U5YtJ02m— Taurean Carter II (@KingCvrterII) May 20, 2018