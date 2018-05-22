Evans an Elite 11 finalist

Colorado quarterback commitment Ty Evans from Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge H.S. was named a finalist for the Elite 11 competition. A few other Colorado quarterbacks were finalists for the Elite 11 over the years, including Shane Dillon, Logan Gray (signed with Georgia out of high school), and Cody Hawkins. Evans gave CUSportsNation.com an in-depth update on his commitment -- click here.

Miterko announces top ten, includes Colorado

Carlsbad (NM) offensive tackle Taylor Miterko placed the CU Buffs in his top ten with several other Big-12 and Pac-12 programs. Colorado offered Miterko a month ago, and Klayton Adams has made the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder a priority. In the past month, Miterko has taken visits to Texas Tech, TCU, and Oklahoma State. MORE: Colorado's Top 3 Offensive Line Targets

Allen to officially visit CU

Colorado is set for a big month of June with official visitors, and Riverside City College (Calif.) linebacker Jashua Allen is one of them. He announced on social media a few days ago that he would be visiting CU for the weekend of June 8. The Buffs were the second school to offer him, following Utah, and three other schools have offered since then. MORE: Allen talks Colorado offer

Excited to take a visit to Boulder, Colorado! See you on June 8th! 📍@RunRalphieRun — JASHUA ALLEN (@JashuaAllen) May 18, 2018

Colorado in Carter's top ten

6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end Taurean Carter from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy H.S. announced his top ten schools list and it included Colorado. Since posting his top ten, Carter has landed offers from Arkansas and Texas. Carter received the offer from Colorado back in January.