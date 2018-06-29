Colorado Recruiting News: 2019 recruiting heating up for the Buffs
Meet the 2019 commits
Remember Joshia Davis? He was the first prospect to commit to CU's 2019 class, back in December. Get to know Davis and the other Colorado commitments with notes on each recruit, links to stories on them, and watch their highlight tapes.
Buff Signals Galore
June 28, 2018
It seems like every day now the Colorado coaching staff is putting out a new "Buff signal" which is their way of saying that they've landed a new commitment. Just how many "open" Buff signals are there out there, and which positions should CU fans keep an eye on for new commits?
MORE: Commitment Watch Thread
Visitor Reports
CUSportsNation.com has been working the phones to talk with the Buffs' official visitors in the month of June. Read some of the recent visitor reports below!
Hospitality, scenery stand out for Perry at Colorado
Lytle details Colorado official visit
Colorado a top school for Hopper
Toler fresh off Colorado official visit, has top three schools
Pleasant-Johnson discusses CU visit, top five schools
Kyle Ford talks CU official visit
Buffs offer new 2019 defensive back
Colorado is recruiting a bunch of defensive backs, as Mike MacIntyre loves long, lengthy cornerbacks and safeties. The Buffs sent out an offer to Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis cornerback Maurice Wilmer on Thursday. CU is the first Power Five conference school to offer the 6-foot-2, 190-pound 2019 prospect.