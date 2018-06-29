Ticker
Colorado Recruiting News: 2019 recruiting heating up for the Buffs

Joshia Davis
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Meet the 2019 commits

Remember Joshia Davis? He was the first prospect to commit to CU's 2019 class, back in December. Get to know Davis and the other Colorado commitments with notes on each recruit, links to stories on them, and watch their highlight tapes.

READ: Meet the 2019 Colorado Football Commitments

Buff Signals Galore

It seems like every day now the Colorado coaching staff is putting out a new "Buff signal" which is their way of saying that they've landed a new commitment. Just how many "open" Buff signals are there out there, and which positions should CU fans keep an eye on for new commits?

MORE: Commitment Watch Thread

Visitor Reports

CUSportsNation.com has been working the phones to talk with the Buffs' official visitors in the month of June. Read some of the recent visitor reports below!

Hospitality, scenery stand out for Perry at Colorado

Lytle details Colorado official visit

Colorado a top school for Hopper

Toler fresh off Colorado official visit, has top three schools

Pleasant-Johnson discusses CU visit, top five schools

Kyle Ford talks CU official visit

Big time recruits enjoy their Colorado official visit

Buffs offer new 2019 defensive back

Colorado is recruiting a bunch of defensive backs, as Mike MacIntyre loves long, lengthy cornerbacks and safeties. The Buffs sent out an offer to Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis cornerback Maurice Wilmer on Thursday. CU is the first Power Five conference school to offer the 6-foot-2, 190-pound 2019 prospect.

MORE: Buff Nation Post on Wilmer

