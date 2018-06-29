CUSportsNation.com

Meet the 2019 commits

Remember Joshia Davis? He was the first prospect to commit to CU's 2019 class, back in December. Get to know Davis and the other Colorado commitments with notes on each recruit, links to stories on them, and watch their highlight tapes. READ: Meet the 2019 Colorado Football Commitments

Buff Signals Galore

It seems like every day now the Colorado coaching staff is putting out a new "Buff signal" which is their way of saying that they've landed a new commitment. Just how many "open" Buff signals are there out there, and which positions should CU fans keep an eye on for new commits? MORE: Commitment Watch Thread

Visitor Reports

Buffs offer new 2019 defensive back