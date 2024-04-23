Colorado is set to lose running back Dylan Edwards as the rising sophomore is expected to enter the transfer portal. Edwards, who started seven games for the Buffaloes last season, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

The news of Edwards’ departure comes after Colorado added former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden from the portal on Monday.

Edwards played in 12 games as a freshman, recording 321 yards and a touchdown on 76 carries. He also reeled in 36 receptions for 299 yards and four scores through the air. The Derby, Kansas native signed with Colorado as the No. 100 overall player and No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2023 class.