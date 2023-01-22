Earlier this month the Buffs held Oregon and Oregon State to a combined 83 points, but coming off their third straight loss on Thursday, Colorado is reassessing its recent defensive miscues to extinguish the losing streak when it faces Washington State on Sunday.

The high and low nature of this Colorado team has once again come forefront during the past month as its often taxed in either the front- or backcourt, but in small doses, provide a dynamic full court presence.

“I don’t know what happened [Thursday],” Luke O’Brien said. “We were just inconsistent. A lack of focus, I would say, but we just got to come into practice and just lock down on defense and get each other better. I think we’re kind of falling away from that.”

Washington shot 54% from the field against Colorado with the precision of Keion Brooks Jr. on Thursday. Guarding a player of Brooks' offensive caliber was another eye-opening challenge. The Buffs full-court press late in the second helped force turnovers to get them back into the game, but the fully extended defense left gaps for Brooks.