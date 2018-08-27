CUSportsNation.com

Colorado State came out on the losing end of Friday night's contest versus Hawaii, with the Rainbow Warriors winning 43-34. The Rams now have to turn their attention to the Colorado Buffaloes for the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium in Denver.

Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media on Monday and gave his thoughts about what he saw from CSU in its opener.

"In the second half, CSU played really, really, really well," MacIntyre said. "They are dynamic on offense is the best way to put it. They have guys who can run everywhere and the quarterback can throw the deep ball really, really well. I was really impressed.

"Defensively, they didn't have a clue what Hawaii was going to do. That run-and-shoot is really hard to prepare for. I know they'll play a ton better on defense than they did. I was really impressed with their fight and spirit in the second half coming back."

The Rams got much better as the game went along, but that's not what MacIntyre was most impressed about with CSU's performance. He loved the fight and effort that the team showed.

---

