Since he was hired last December to reverse the fortunes of an ailing program, Deion Sanders has reshaped Colorado football, from the national perception of the Buffs to almost the entirety of the roster.

Now, the expectations for the coach’s much-anticipated first season have been set.

Colorado has been picked to finish 11th of 12 teams in the Pac-12 preseason media poll released Thursday, about 24 hours before the conference’s media day in Las Vegas kicks off.

Stanford, which is also rebuilding under a first-year FBS head coach in Troy Taylor, is the lone team the Buffs were picked to finish ahead of.

USC, last year’s regular season conference champion, was picked first, earning 25 of the 36 first-place votes. The Trojans were followed by, in order, Washington, Utah, Oregon and Oregon State.

The poll is a composite of ballots from 36 media members who cover the league.

It marks the sixth straight season that Colorado has been picked to finish either in the bottom two of either its conference or division (the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format in 2022). Last season, the Buffs were picked to finish last and ended up in that spot, tied with Stanford with a 1-8 record in conference games.

While expectations were understandably, and ultimately justifiably, low in 2022, there’s more intrigue surrounding Colorado heading into its first season under Sanders’ watch.

The former Jackson State coach’s overhaul of the roster brought in much more front-end talent than there had previously been. Highlighting that group of newcomers is wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and cornerback Cormani McClain.

Hunter was the only Colorado player to make the Pac-12 first or second preseason all-conference team, earning first-team honors as a defensive back and all-purpose player/specialist. Punter Mark Vassett, a Louisville transfer, and Horn, a South Florida transfer, picked up honorable mention recognition, with Horn landing on there as a return specialist.

Below is the projected order of finish, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. USC (25)

2. Washington (4)

3. Utah (6)

4. Oregon (1)

5. Oregon State

6. UCLA

7. Washington State

8. Arizona

9. Cal

10. Arizona State

11. Colorado

12. Stanford