He took a winding road to get there, but Tad Boyle was able to lead one of his most talented rosters to the round of 32 in 2024, picking up a pair of NCAA Tournament wins along the way and coming within minutes of both a Pac-12 Championship and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Now, the Buffs turn their attention to a pivotal offseason before they make the leap to the Big 12, arguably the toughest men’s basketball conference in 2023-24, which will only be getting stronger after adding Arizona to the mix.

What issues does CU need to address to compete in the Big 12? Let’s take a look at who’s leaving and who’s staying as the transfer portal window gets underway.