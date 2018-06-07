Colorado Official Visitor Preview: HUGE Weekend for the Buffs
Colorado is taking advantage of the new rule that allows colleges to host prospects for official visits from April-June. The Buffs had a few official visitors in April, and the Buffs have a long list of recruits coming in this weekend.
CUSportsNation.com lists the recruits and breaks them down below.
Rundown: Bandes is the highest rated recruit coming in this weekend for CU as the No. 233 overall recruit in the nation. More than any other position, Colorado is involved with a few highly ranked defensive linemen, and Bandes certainly fits that profile. Bandes holds offers from nearly every school in the Pac-12 and will be a tough get, but the Buffs getting the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle on campus for an official visit is huge.
Rundown: Farrar is committed to the Buffaloes, choosing CU back in March. He is the only commit to our knowledge that is using his Colorado official visit this early in the process, and it makes sense why. As we expected, Farrar's recruitment is blowing up a bit with Oklahoma State and TCU recently offering the versatile linebacker prospect. CU wants Farrar on campus on again to solidify his pledge.
