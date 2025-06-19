Colorado official visit gives OL Xavier Payne flip option 'to think about'

The official visit slate has been a busy one for Xavier Payne this month.

The Central New York native, now prepping at Miami (Fla.) Edison High School, took a midweek official visit to Colorado most recently and Coach Prime's program made a strong impression on the longtime Florida State Seminoles verbal commitment.

"It was great," Payne told Rivals. "The best part was being to sit down with the offensive line coaches and truly building that connection while getting to see their plan for me and how I fit into the program.

"As I was sitting in the room it really hit me how much NFL experience is on the staff. So not only do they know how to get there because they did it, but also because they have sent so many in their years of coaching."

It was the big blocker's first time in Boulder.

"The main coaches with me were the entire offensive line group and mainly coach Gunnar (White)," Payne said. "The place has definitely given me some things to think about.

"I meshed really well there. Don't count them out of my recruitment."