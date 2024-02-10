“To see the success that came with us running offense like that is huge for confidence, especially coming into a weekend with Oregon and Oregon State.”

That’s what Maddie Nolan said Wednesday about Colorado’s offensive explosion last weekend in Seattle.

The fourth-ranked Buffs used that performance as a springboard, picking up right where they left off and blitzing Oregon right from the jump Friday night. In the end, Colorado coasted to a 90-57 victory and a season sweep of the Ducks.

“Really proud of our preparation all week long,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We’re striking a great balance of focus, keeping things light, making sure we’re prepared, knowing what we’re supposed to do. We just are in a really good place right now as far as that dynamic, and I thought we played like we’re feeling really good.”

Like the first meeting, the Buffs (20-3, 10-2 Pac-12) started fast, carving up the Oregon 2-3 zone with patience and precision in the half court. When they had an opportunity to run, they happily took it, jumping out to a quick 16-8 lead in the first 5 minutes thanks to some efficient offense and knockdown shooting from the midrange.

Unlike in the first meeting, Oregon (11-13, 2-9) fought back with a more aggressive mindset on the offensive end and some hot shooting from the perimeter. The Buffs kept scoring, but the Ducks were able to match them on the other end this time and trailed by just 6 at the end of the first.

To start the second, Oregon seemingly couldn’t miss from the outside. The Ducks made their first five 3-pointers and were able to chop the CU lead down to just 4 after a triple by Chance Gray. Once they cooled off, however, the Buffs were ready to pounce. Colorado extended its lead out to double-digits when Nolan took over. The Michigan transfer went on a run to end the first half, knocking down three 3-pointers in the final 63 seconds, including one at the buzzer, to give the Buffs their biggest lead of the night to that point, 49-31, at the break.

Nolan finished the first half with 16 points, and the Buffs racked up 19 assists in the opening two quarters, setting a new program record for assists in a half.