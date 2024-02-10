Colorado offense stays red hot in blowout win over Oregon
“To see the success that came with us running offense like that is huge for confidence, especially coming into a weekend with Oregon and Oregon State.”
That’s what Maddie Nolan said Wednesday about Colorado’s offensive explosion last weekend in Seattle.
The fourth-ranked Buffs used that performance as a springboard, picking up right where they left off and blitzing Oregon right from the jump Friday night. In the end, Colorado coasted to a 90-57 victory and a season sweep of the Ducks.
“Really proud of our preparation all week long,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We’re striking a great balance of focus, keeping things light, making sure we’re prepared, knowing what we’re supposed to do. We just are in a really good place right now as far as that dynamic, and I thought we played like we’re feeling really good.”
Like the first meeting, the Buffs (20-3, 10-2 Pac-12) started fast, carving up the Oregon 2-3 zone with patience and precision in the half court. When they had an opportunity to run, they happily took it, jumping out to a quick 16-8 lead in the first 5 minutes thanks to some efficient offense and knockdown shooting from the midrange.
Unlike in the first meeting, Oregon (11-13, 2-9) fought back with a more aggressive mindset on the offensive end and some hot shooting from the perimeter. The Buffs kept scoring, but the Ducks were able to match them on the other end this time and trailed by just 6 at the end of the first.
To start the second, Oregon seemingly couldn’t miss from the outside. The Ducks made their first five 3-pointers and were able to chop the CU lead down to just 4 after a triple by Chance Gray. Once they cooled off, however, the Buffs were ready to pounce. Colorado extended its lead out to double-digits when Nolan took over. The Michigan transfer went on a run to end the first half, knocking down three 3-pointers in the final 63 seconds, including one at the buzzer, to give the Buffs their biggest lead of the night to that point, 49-31, at the break.
Nolan finished the first half with 16 points, and the Buffs racked up 19 assists in the opening two quarters, setting a new program record for assists in a half.
The goal coming out of halftime was clearly to put the Ducks away early, and that’s just what the Buffs did. With the Oregon defense focusing solely on Nolan, even resorting to a box-and-one at times, Frida Formann took over the mantle as the Buff on fire. The senior guard started the second half with back-to-back 3s, part of a 13-4 run to open the third quarter that propelled the Buffs to an insurmountable lead.
“I’ve never seen a box-and-one (on me) in college,” Nolan said.
By the fourth, everyone was getting in on the fun as the Buffs continued to share the ball and stay out in front. Their lead grew as much as 34 points, and they eventually ran away with the 33-point victory.
Nolan was the star of the show, notching a season-high 19 points to lead all scorers after draining five 3-pointers in the process while adding six assists. Quay Miller dominated the paint once again, coming away with her ninth double-double of the season after a 12-point, 11-rebound performance.
“I was joking with JR, her son comes out and contests me during warm ups, so I told her he needs to be here every game from here on out,” Nolan said. “We knew they played zone, which is obviously good for shooters generally. I thought my teammates did a good job of finding me.”
But this performance from Colorado didn’t happen because of just one or two players. It was a full team effort offensively for 40 minutes. Nine Buffs played in the first quarter, all nine of them scored. CU finished with 32 assists in Friday’s contest, their most in a single game since 1994 and tied for their fifth-most assists in a game ever. Four different Buffs finished with five or more assists for the night.
“Everyone’s really buying into that idea of just share the ball until we find the best shot that we can get,” Payne said. “We’re just not forcing anything. Just play great basketball, do your job, move off the line of the defense, you know, honestly it’s that simple.”
Oregon leading scorer Grace VanSlooten had a decent night individually, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Overall, the Ducks just couldn’t get enough going offensively to keep up with CU’s potent attack, finishing with just a 33% mark from the floor. This loss is Oregon’s sixth in a row, and drops them into a tie for last place in the conference.
Up next for the Buffs is a rematch with No. 17 Oregon State, which beat them in Corvallis a few weeks ago. The Buffs’ quest for revenge tips off on Sunday afternoon in Boulder at noon MST.