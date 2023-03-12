As had been safely assumed for weeks, the Colorado men’s basketball team didn’t hear its name called on Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, but the Buffs’ season isn’t over quite yet.

Colorado has earned a spot in the National Invitation Tournament, where it will face Seton Hall in a first-round game Tuesday at 9 p.m. MT at the CU Events Center. The matchup will air on ESPN2.

With a 17-16 record, the Buffs were handed a No. 3 seed in their eight-team region.

It’s the second NIT appearance for Colorado in as many years and its third in the past five years. Last season, it dropped a first-round home game in the event against St. Bonaventure, 76-68, but in 2019, it advanced all the way to the tournament’s quarterfinals, where it lost to former Big 12 foe and eventual NIT champion Texas.

It marks the 10th time in 13 seasons under head coach Tad Boyle that Colorado has qualified for the NCAA Tournament or NIT. It happened just three times in the 10 seasons before Boyle’s hiring in 2010.

The Buffs are 13-11 all-time in the NIT, winning it in 1940, finishing as the runner-up in 1938 and, more recently, advancing to the semifinals in 2011.

"I'm excited and I know our players are too, we live to see another day, which is all you can ask for," Boyle said in a statement. "We know from first hand experience how good of a tournament this is; good teams, players and coaches. St. Bonaventure came to our place last year and it was a great game and they made it to the final four. I know Seton Hall will come in with that same mindset and I'm sure we'll be ready."

Should the Buffs beat Seton Hall, they’ll face the winner of a Wednesday night matchup between New Mexico and Utah Valley. That game will take place on either March 18 or March 19 and will be another home contest for Colorado if it manages to beat the Pirates. The top seed in the region is Rutgers, which was the second team left out of the NCAA Tournament after going 19-14.

At 17-15 overall and 10-10 in the Big East, Seton Hall lost six of its final eight games after a 15-9 start, capped off by a loss in the Big East Tournament to a DePaul team that was just 9-22 entering the matchup.

Under first-year head coach Shaheen Holloway, who guided Saint Peter’s on a historic run to the Elite Eight last year, the Pirates rely heavily on transfers, as four of their five regular starters began their college careers elsewhere – guard Al-Amir Dawes (Clemson), guard Kadary Richmond (Syracuse), forward KC Ndefo (Saint Peter’s) and guard Femi Odukale (Pitt).

This will be the first-ever meeting between Colorado and Seton Hall.

After an 83-year run at Madison Square Garden, the NIT semifinals and championship game will be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

You can view the full NIT bracket here.