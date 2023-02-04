Johnson, who is coming off his first visit to Colorado this past weekend, was widely regarded as a heavy LSU lean going into his trip to Boulder, but a conversation with Deion Sanders helped the Buffaloes storm from behind to steal one of The Boot's top prospects.

Colorado has made yet another big splash in recruiting defensive backs as the Buffaloes have gone into Louisiana to land Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star cornerback Ju'Juan Johnson over longtime favorite LSU.

A two-way star for Lafayette Christian Academy, Johnson mainly starred at quarterback for the Knights in 2022 where he helped lead his team to the state championship behind throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns. Johnson also added 1,284 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, making him one of the more productive offensive players in the country in 2022. In the 52-48 state championship loss to St. Thomas More, Johnson broke the Louisiana state championship record for total yardage in a game after throwing for 341 yards and rushing for 245 yards.

Despite his high production on offense, his highest ceiling is seen on defense where he has pristine technique in the secondary and counters quick-breaking receivers with a fiery first step that puts him in the middle of every matchup from the start of a route to its finish.

If Johnson signs with the Buffaloes, he will join a talented secondary that has signed the No. 1 cornerback in the country from the past two recruiting cycles in Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 236 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 4 recruit from the state of Louisiana and the No. 21 cornerback prospect in the country.