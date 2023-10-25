Coming off a “hard, tough loss,” as tight ends coach Tim Brewster described it, the Buffs are working to flip that negative game into a positive turnaround against UCLA.

Into the late hours on Friday, Oct. 13, the night grew increasingly eerie as Colorado dropped a 29-point lead to Stanford. The second half presented a team that head coach Deion Sanders, “can’t stand,” he said after the loss, and at least the hope by the end of the bye week, is to have a much more disciplined Buffs team on the field against the Bruins.

“The bye week was good,” Brewster said. “We had a little more work than you normally have in a bye week, coming off of a tough loss, but I think that the work was good work and we'll see.”

The Buffs had practice the day after the Stanford loss in addition to the handful of bye week practices they held in order to shore up the mistakes that took place. Executing 60 minutes of consistent football on game day has been out of reach for the Buffs for quite awhile. Colorado’s season has compromised of a culmination of many positives and far too many negatives, but the Stanford game was the last straw of any existing complacency.