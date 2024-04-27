After making an early commitment to the previous coaching staff at Michigan, Mantrez Walker just continued to pick up scholarship offers.

It means more unofficial visits would also take place for the Buford (Ga.) High School linebacker, who he reset his recruitment during his junior football season. Several programs have emerged since, but he waited to make his commitment announcement until he was back on campus at Colorado Saturday.

"It's great to be a Buffalo!" Walker told Rivals. "It's really just their constant communication and them showing me that I'm a priority. They came to the school when they could and when I went out there I felt like I could relate to those coaches the most. And then the connections with them being from the NFL.

"I just feel like college football is changing and Coach Prime is going in the right direction with his new regime. Colorado is going nothing but up."