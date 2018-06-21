CUSportsNation.com

Colorado is hosting a whopping 14 official visitors this weekend, which is an astonishing number. Of that group is three four-star recruits due in for the Buffs, as well as a high three-star who holds over 40 offers, and a 2018 prospect who is expected to commit following the weekend.

The four-star prospects are Kyle Ford, an uber talented WR prospect who has been recruited by CU for a long time, Jaren Mangham, who is originally from Texas and has visited CU before, and Ethan Rae, a tight end who recently placed CU in his top five schools list.

Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle is making his official visit to Colorado this weekend and is the recruit who holds over 40 offers. He is of course the brother of CU quarterback Tyler Lytle.