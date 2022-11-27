The week spent toughening up paid off as Colorado squeezed out a win with four crucial free throws in the final minute Sunday for a 65-62 win over Yale.

Buffs coach Tad Boyle emphasized defense this week and it surely showed in the first half at the CU Events Center. Yale was unable to find quality looks early, routinely bleeding the shot clock down while making just 12 of 33 shots before halftime as Colorado jumped out to a 38-28 lead.

But it wouldn't come that easy for the Buffs.

Yale went on a few early scoring runs in the second half. An Isaiah Kelly dunk, a John Poulakidas 3-pointer and another slam from Matt Knowling quickly made it a 4-point game within the opening 5 minutes of the half.

When Colorado pushed the lead back to 10, Yale surged again late, trimming its deficit to 61-60 after another Poulakidas 3 and a Bez Mbeng layup with just over a minute to play.

This would require a different kind of toughness from the Buffs -- more mental than physical as the game would be decided at the foul line.

After Jalen Gabbidon missed a layup with 30 seconds left for Colorado, Mbeng turned it over on the other end of the floor with just 12 seconds on the clock, forcing Yale to foul Julian Hammond. He knocked down both free throws with 9 seconds remaining, Gabbidon stole the ball from Mbeng and Yale fouled Gabbidon immediately.

He too stepped to the line and calmly sank both shots to seal the win -- a needed one for an up-and-down Buffs team that improves to 4-3.

“The grit that you play with, the energy that you play with, the toughness you play with, I felt like we did that tonight,” Boyle said. “We still got outrebounded by four by an Ivy League team. We still have some guys that have to get a little bit better at that. This was not an easy game. I mean, I just look at our schedule and I'm like, ‘Holy cow. What did I do?’ Now we got two league games coming up. It's just like I feel like we're in the middle of January not the end of November, but here we are.”