Colorado held on late for a much-needed win over Yale
The week spent toughening up paid off as Colorado squeezed out a win with four crucial free throws in the final minute Sunday for a 65-62 win over Yale.
Buffs coach Tad Boyle emphasized defense this week and it surely showed in the first half at the CU Events Center. Yale was unable to find quality looks early, routinely bleeding the shot clock down while making just 12 of 33 shots before halftime as Colorado jumped out to a 38-28 lead.
But it wouldn't come that easy for the Buffs.
Yale went on a few early scoring runs in the second half. An Isaiah Kelly dunk, a John Poulakidas 3-pointer and another slam from Matt Knowling quickly made it a 4-point game within the opening 5 minutes of the half.
When Colorado pushed the lead back to 10, Yale surged again late, trimming its deficit to 61-60 after another Poulakidas 3 and a Bez Mbeng layup with just over a minute to play.
This would require a different kind of toughness from the Buffs -- more mental than physical as the game would be decided at the foul line.
After Jalen Gabbidon missed a layup with 30 seconds left for Colorado, Mbeng turned it over on the other end of the floor with just 12 seconds on the clock, forcing Yale to foul Julian Hammond. He knocked down both free throws with 9 seconds remaining, Gabbidon stole the ball from Mbeng and Yale fouled Gabbidon immediately.
He too stepped to the line and calmly sank both shots to seal the win -- a needed one for an up-and-down Buffs team that improves to 4-3.
“The grit that you play with, the energy that you play with, the toughness you play with, I felt like we did that tonight,” Boyle said. “We still got outrebounded by four by an Ivy League team. We still have some guys that have to get a little bit better at that. This was not an easy game. I mean, I just look at our schedule and I'm like, ‘Holy cow. What did I do?’ Now we got two league games coming up. It's just like I feel like we're in the middle of January not the end of November, but here we are.”
Throughout the game, Tristan da Silva provided sparks on offense going 8 of 15 from the field to lead Colorado with 20 points. Da Silva also led with 6 rebounds, but the difference-maker defensively was J’Vonne Hadley. He finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds.
“J’Vonne Hadley brings toughness to this team,” Boyle said. “He can finish his 5 for 6 from the field, that tells you he can finish, and he fights any battles. He scratches, he claws. J’Vonne Hadley, again, I never want to make excuses for guys being out of the lineup, but when J’Vonne Hadley i's not in our lineup, our toughness factors go down significantly, our energy level goes down significantly, because that's what he brings. He's an important part of this team.”
Hadley missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury and the medical staff cleared him to play before Thanksgiving. His shoulder was a bit sore after the game, but nothing ice and rest can’t fix.
“Prior to Thanksgiving, I met with the doctors and they said I’d be good to go as long as I felt comfortable doing that,” Hadley said. “Once I heard that, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting out there with my guys regardless, so that’s what I did.”
The Buffs open Pac-12 play at home against Arizona State on Thursday and then play Washington in Seattle on Sunday.
Sunday was a win but also a reminder of where the vulnerabilities still exist.
“We lost the first four minutes of the second half,” da Silva said. “We just got to be ready right away. That can’t happen. It’s representative for the whole second half. Throughout the second half, I think they went up on the boards too so they controlled that part of the game a little bit. We just got to come out stronger, be more consistent, put two halves together and do our job consistently.
Notable: Yale went 1-1 from the line. The last time the Buffs had an opponent score only one free throw point was against San Francisco on Dec. 3, 2014.