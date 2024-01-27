The Buffs (16-3, 6-2 Pac-12) remained comfortable to start the second, extending their lead to as far as 10 points, before Oregon State flipped the script. After a Quay Miller bucket with just over 6 minutes to play in the half, the Buffs lost the plot on both ends of the floor; The Beavers (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had easy access to the paint offensively, and were constantly bailed out by bad shots from Colorado for the remainder of the half.

Facing their first top-25 test on the road in Pac-12 play, the Buffs got off to an impressive start. JR Payne’s group was in command early on, doing its work on the defensive end and then letting the ball find the open player on offense. Maddie Nolan knocked down an early 3-pointer before Frida Formann, coming off of a quiet game against USC, got going early. Formann drilled a pair of mid-range jumpers and knocked down a 3 of her own in the first quarter, lifting the Buffs to a 20-14 lead over a turnover-laden Beavers’ squad after one.

No. 3 Colorado entered this weekend’s Pacific Northwest trip 4-0 on the road this season. However, it had no such luck Friday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis as the Buffs fell to No. 25 Oregon State, 68-62.

The Buffs missed their final nine shots from the floor in the second quarter, while the Beavers drained nine of their final 11. Beavers guard Donovyn Hunter, who came into the game having scored just 12 points in her previous five games, scored 12 in the first half on 6-for-6 shooting.

The Buffs fixed some things on the defensive side at halftime, but they just couldn’t take the lid off the basket in the second half. While the defense was back on track, holding the Beavers to just 14 third-quarter points, the offense was unable to capitalize. After they missed shot after shot in the second quarter, the Buffs’ offense was struggling to even get shots up in the third. By the end of the period, the Buffs had scored just 10 points and turned the ball over seven times.

Then, Colorado made a game-swinging mistake at the end of the third. With the final few seconds ticking off, Aaronette Vonleh reached out and pushed Talia von Oelhoffen while the Beavers guard was shooting a half court shot. It was Vonleh’s fourth foul, and von Oelhoffen drained all three free throws to give Oregon State a 46-40 lead going into the fourth.

The final frame was more of the same from the Colorado offense. Its overall scoring number was buoyed by a hefty number of free throws, but the Buffs couldn’t take advantage of their chances to close the gap on the Beavers and mount their comeback. Colorado continued to trade buckets with the Beavers, not taking advantage when OSU came up empty, and some sound free-throw shooting from the home team put the game away in the end.

Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffs with 19 points in the loss before fouling out with just a few seconds to go. Formann finished with 13, but scored only two points and didn’t make a field goal after the first quarter. Overall, Colorado’s ball movement was nonexistent for most of the night, as it finished with just one assist in the second half, and a season-low seven overall.

For OSU, von Oelhoffen and Hunter shared the scoring lead for the Beavers with 16 points. For Hunter, who came into the night with just 12 points in her last five games, 16 points marks a new career high. The Buffs did a great job containing OSU star Raegan Beers, who finished with just six points and nine rebounds, well below her season averages of 19 and 11.

The Buffs will look for a split on the road trip when they take on Oregon in Eugene on Sunday. Tipoff will be at 1 p.m. MST.