CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes were back on the practice field on Monday, beginning game week prep for Saturday's huge matchup with Nebraska. The team was in helmets and t-shirts today, as they corrected mistakes from Friday, prepped for the Cornhuskers, and worked on special teams.

Following practice, head coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media and discussed what he saw on film from the Buffs in the 45-13 win over Colorado State on Friday.

"We did some good things," MacInyre said. "I felt like we had a few substitution errors that happened on special teams that we have to correct ... I felt like on defense there were a couple things we could've done better on some rush lanes; we kind of let the quarterback get outside a few times. That's going to happen every once in a while.

"I thought our pressure was good. I thought our defensive line was stout, and our offensive line played well. They picked up a lot of things [CSU] was trying to do. I thought our receivers on the perimeter blocked the best they've ever blocked since I've been here, that allowed a lot of those big plays to happen ... I thought that was excellent.

"Steven [Montez] did a good job of knowing right where to go with the ball and understood his decision making, which was good."

