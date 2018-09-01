To wrap up the Rocky Mountain Showdown, CUSportsNation.com highlights some of the breakout players and what they had to say after the game. Check out the postgame notebook below.

In Colorado's 45-13 win over Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, there were plenty of players who had breakout performances. You have to start with the quarterback position though, as Steven Montez put up huge numbers in the win.

His 12 completions to start the game tied a Joel Klatt record set in 2005. His 38-yard touchdown run was the longest by a CU quarterback since Kordell Stewart in 1994. Montez's quarterback rating of 246.4 is the best by a CU quarterback in school history with at least 25 attempts.

338 passing yards, five total touchdowns, 22-of-25 completions. Not a bad day at the office for the redshirt junior.

“He’s seeing everything better," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said of Montez. "Coming into this game he had 15 starts and that’s kind of honestly when you start clicking [for quarterbacks]. He’s had some games where he really clicked, but now I think he will be able to understand and consistently know how to work, consistently know what to look for, consistently know how to watch film.

"He’s able to change protections, he’s able to know where the free guy is coming, all of those are critical factors in being able to consistently play well. He threw the one interception, the guy came open for a second and the corner overlapped. He came right back, went right down the field and made some really nice plays. He’s making progress. We have a stout test this Saturday so we’ll see how we do there. To me, he has a lot better command of everything and sees it better.”

Colorado started extremely fast on offense. After the Buffs ran a play, they were back at the line to run the next play. Colorado State was totally off-balanced on defense and had no answers for Montez and the passing attack.

"I think that the tempo was definitely good tonight," Montez added. "We got going fast, I think that it is hard for those defensive guys to line up and get a feel for our formation is. So we get that tempo rolling we start handing it off, start doing that fly sweep stuff, and it worked out well for us tonight."

Continue reading here