FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado’s loss to in-state rival No. 20 Colorado State felt like a punch in the mouth, head coach Tad Boyle described after the game, as the Buffs fell, 88-83, to the Rams on the road Wednesday.

Colorado State, the favorite heading into the matchup, suffocated the Buffs' offense in the first half which ultimately led to CU scrambling for every possession in the second half. It was KJ Simpson and Cody Williams who pioneered the late push, but one turnover too many in the final five minutes allowed the Rams to win the possession battle and the Rocky Mountain Showdown on their home court.

“They were the aggressor in the first half,” Boyle said. “There's no question about it. Colorado State punched us in the mouth. We looked around like you know we weren't expecting it for some reason. We knew it was going to be a hostile environment.”

Colorado State fans packed Moby Arena on Wednesday night, creating an incredibly loud and hostile environment from beginning to end.

“We were too caught up in the crowd and when they went on runs it got loud in there and we we're not getting calls on the road,” Simpson said.

In the first half, Boyle aimed to get paint touches in the first two possessions. Eddie Lampkin’s jumper was blocked, Tristan da Silva missed his 3-pointer and Simpson also missed his three. After those three clumsy possessions to begin the game, a bad pass turnover followed suit and former Buffs guard Nique Clifford went down to hit a 3-point shot.

Colorado struggled to find good looks, make shots and, more importantly, get into the paint throughout the first half. The Buffs ended the first half down 41-26 after hitting 10-of-26 from the field (38.5%) and zero shots from three while the Rams collected 15 points off the Buffs turnovers and every Rams player, except two, were able to contribute with at least one basket.

Williams, who went scoreless in the first half, was reawakened in the second as his offensive energy shifted immensely and he became more aggressive on that end of the floor. He began getting those paint touches that Boyle wanted earlier in the game and drawing fouls. Going from zero to 21 points just in the second half, Williams shot 8-of-12, including connecting on his only attempt from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line.

“We play together, start moving the ball more, things just open up for everybody, but we had do that the first half,” Williams said. “It was kind of stagnate, not a lot of movement off the ball, why we couldn't get anything created. So I think we just started playing together playing Colorado basketball in the second half.”

Simpson continued to carry the team in the front court in the second half, doing his usual aggressive drives in the paint which also gave him multiple opportunities at the line. He finished with his first 30-point performance this season and overall the Buffs outscored the Rams 57-47 in the second, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first-half deficit.

Going into the final five-minute stretch, the Buffs trailed by two possessions or more, but the Buffs’ climb back just wasn’t sustainable against the physicality of the Rams and the chaos of the crowd.

“We should be king of this state, but the only way you're king of the state is to prove it on the court,” Boyle said. We didn't do that tonight. That's on us.”

Boyle and the Buffs (5-2) look to shake off the loss against Pepperdine (4-5) back on their home court Sunday at 3 p.m. MT.