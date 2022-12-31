A new year comes with new hopes, an opportunity for the mistakes of the past to be washed away in pursuit of a brighter future.

For Colorado, that fresh start can’t come at a better time.

The Buffs ended 2022 in as unsightly of a way as they could have imagined, with an 80-76 road loss Saturday against a last-place Cal team.

The defeat snapped a season-high five-game win streak for Colorado, a measure of consistent success that followed an erratic 4-5 start to the season.

The cruelty of the loss wasn’t just in the timing of it. It was who it came against.

In a season with several worthy candidates for the title, Cal entered the afternoon as perhaps the worst major-conference team in men’s college basketball. The Golden Bears were just 1-13, with losses to, among others, Southern, UC Davis, UC San Diego, Texas State and Eastern Washington. Offensively, they ranked 321st among 363 Division I teams in offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, averaging just 95.1 points per 100 possessions. In their first 14 games, they made just 26% of their 3-pointers, making them one of the worst 15 Division I squads from beyond the arc. To make matters worse, they had to face off against Colorado without injured guard Devin Askew, a Texas transfer who leads Cal in scoring at 16.1 points per game.

Against the Buffs on Saturday, none of that mattered.

The Golden Bears carved up Colorado, scoring at a rate they hadn’t against a major-conference foe this season. Cal scored 80 points on 72 possessions and, even without Askew, shot 58% from the field, including a 53% mark from 3 (making seven of 13 attempts). Those offensive numbers become that much more remarkable when considering that the Golden Bears finished with 21 turnovers, compared to just nine for Colorado.

Cal guard Joel Brown, who came into the contest averaging just 6.4 points per game, finished with a career-high 21 points and made nine of his 14 shots.

While being picked apart on one end of the court, the Buffs failed to generate much momentum on the other, at least until it was far too late.

Colorado missed 19 of its 26 3s, making a guard-and-wing-heavy team inefficient in one of the more critical aspects of the game. Guard KJ Simpson, two days removed from a career-high 31 points in a win against Stanford, finished with a game-high 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting, but he was just three of 13 in the game’s opening 36 minutes, when his team fell behind by as many as 21 points.

In the final four minutes, he sparked a late run that nearly delivered the Buffs an improbable victory, as Colorado finished the game on a 20-6 run, with Simpson scoring 16 of those points. Ultimately, though, it wasn’t enough.

Cal led for 37:22 of a possible 40 minutes and nursed a 74-56 advantage with 2:10 remaining, but from there, a team that has made a nasty habit of losing this season nearly found a new way of coming up short. Over a stretch of 1:13 in the final two minutes, the Golden Bears had four turnovers, with Colorado getting seven points off of those miscues. A Simpson 3 with six seconds remaining got the Buffs within a possession, 79-76, but Brown made one of two free throws on the other end to allow his team to hold on and avoid the collapse.

The loss dropped Colorado to 1-3 in Pac-12 play and handed it yet another ghastly loss for its potential NCAA Tournament resume, though at 9-6 entering the new year, such concerns may be premature. It’s the Buffs’ fourth loss to a team from outside the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings. Even among that group, falling against Cal stands out. The Golden Bears came into the matchup as the 323rd-ranked team in the NET, marking the first time this season that Colorado has lost a Quad Four game. In Quad Three and Quad Four games, the two lowest tiers of the NET, the Buffs are just 5-3.

Colorado will look to rebound from the setback Thursday with a home game against Oregon.