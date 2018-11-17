CUSportsNation.com

Colorado had a 7-0 lead against USC. A 7-0 lead against Washington. A 31-3 lead against Oregon State. A 10-0 lead against Arizona. A 7-0 lead against Washington State. And a 7-0 lead against Utah.

The Buffs lost all of these games. All six of them. And they came in consecutive weeks, after starting the season 5-0. The most recent loss came on Senior Day against Utah, as Colorado fell 30-7 on a snowy day in Boulder.

Offensively, the Buffaloes' offensive line play was bad. Did the Buffs bring in tight ends Brady Russell and/or Darrion Jones to help in pass protection? No. Quarterback Steven Montez left the field limping as he was knocked around all afternoon, and Tyler Lytle didn't fare too much better in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Colorado's front seven played hard and I don't put much fault on them. The Buffs' defense allowed big plays in the passing game though, as Utah quarterback Jason Shelley had completions of 61 and 47 yards to Jaylen Dixon, with Dante Wigley and Nick Fisher in coverage on both plays.

"I thought we played really hard in the first half," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said following the game. "The second half, we're just inept on offense right now. That's the best way to put it. We have to find a way to move the ball better and get some points. I thought the defense played OK at times; we just got worn down. When you score points, it kind of gives life, gives momentum. We're just not getting that. We're really poor on offense."

TheDenverChannel.com reported earlier this week that Colorado would be parting ways with MacIntyre at the end of the season. Athletic Director Rick George denied that report, saying that he had not made any such decision yet.



MacIntyre certainly didn't help his chances to be retained for a seventh season, as Colorado's offense once again had no identity and played poorly, and the defense couldn't adjust in the second half -- both have been a recurring theme for the Buffaloes in the second half of the season.

As things stand now, MacIntyre is still CU's head football coach, and he expects to that to remain the case.

"No I don't feel it's my last game," MacIntyre said. "We've got one more. Hopefully we can win that and go to a bowl game. Going to a bowl game will be big for this program. Hopefully, I'll get to coach another (bowl game). I would like to; I want to. Nobody has said anything to me except to just keep going, so that's what I plan on doing."

MacIntyre continued to talk on this point, and said something that I was shocked to hear, as he mentioned that he could've left CU for "three good places." I have a feeling that sound bite won't sit well with Colorado fans, but I also appreciate MacIntyre's candor.

"When you do good [as a head coach], everybody's asking why you're leaving. 'Cause I could've left for three good places -- and [I] stayed [at Colorado]. That's just the way it is," he said. "And when you're losing, they want to get rid of you. So you can never win as a head coach on that, and I understand that. That's the way it goes."

Should MacIntyre have left Colorado for one of those other jobs?

"Well hindsight is 20-20 -- No, I shouldn't have left," MacIntyre said. "That's why I stayed. I had plenty of opportunities to leave, had of people told me to leave, just like a lot of people told me not to come here. And I wanted to come here. My family loves it here; we love it here."

During MacIntyre's Tuesday press conference, he noted that he would run into Rick George, and the status of MacIntyre's job in light of the Denver Channel report would obviously come up. MacIntyre said that his conversation with George was a positive one.

"It went good, went real good," said MacIntyre. "He said just keep going. Keep playing games and that's what he said."