Offensive Line

One of the lasting images from last season in Boulder was Shedeur Sanders leaving the field in Pullman, battered and bruised, as the most sacked quarterback in the FBS. It’s no secret that the Buffs needed to add reinforcements, a lot of reinforcements, on the offensive line, and they wasted no time doing so. The Buffs dug into both the high school pool and the portal to rebuild the unit up front.

The big fish, of course, is Jordan Seaton, one of the top overall recruits in the nation and Rivals’ No. 1 overall offensive tackle. The five-star prospect hasn’t signed his NLI yet, with Maryland rumored to be making a late charge for his services, but would be a massive addition for the Buffs if he sticks to his Colorado pledge.

Seaton, a Washington D.C. native who played his final season at IMG Academy in Florida, should compete for playing time on the outside right away. Seaton is big and strong, able to anchor in pass protection and easily move defenders in the run game. He is also a great athlete at his size, allowing him to deal with quicker pass rushers and also play in space in the run game. IMG used Seaton in a ton of tackle pull schemes to get him on the move.

The Buffs have also added four proven offensive linemen from the portal to replenish the depth on the front line. Indiana transfer Kahlil Benson, who started all 12 games in 2023 at right tackle for the Hoosiers, projects as an immediate starter on the outside. Meanwhile, UConn transfer Yakiri Walker (12 starts at center), UTEP transfer Justin Mayers (24 starts at left guard), and Houston transfer Tyler Johnson (21 starts at right guard) will fortify the interior of the line.

Look for the Buffs to add some more depth pieces as the recruiting season goes on, but they got off to a great start in the early signing period.