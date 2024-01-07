The Colorado women’s basketball team completed a sweep out in the desert Sunday afternoon, dominating the first half to beat Arizona State 81-68 and improve to 3-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Coming off of a nail-biting win against Arizona on Friday night that came all the way down to the final buzzer, the Buffs (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) needed to be wary of a potential letdown against a struggling Sun Devils squad. Early on, they showed no signs of rust, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the opening three minutes and forcing an early ASU timeout.

The Sun Devils (8-7, 0-3) fought back, turning it into a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, with guard Jalyn Brown going blow for blow with Aaronette Vonleh in the opening 10 minutes. By the end of the first frame, both were in double figures, but the Buffs had pulled ahead by seven points.

“It’s kind of like football if you can establish the run as they say,” Colorado head coach JR Payne said of Vonleh’s early production. “I’m not a football person, but yeah, anytime you can have that balance of inside scoring, and very efficient inside scoring, I think it opens up the perimeter game as well. That balance is important.”

In the second, Colorado made its move. The Buffs locked in on both ends, quickly extending their lead with four quick points from Quay Miller, but they didn’t stop there. A pair of Maddie Nolan 3-pointers pushed the lead over 20 points, and a third triple from the Michigan transfer helped lift the Buffs to a 50-25 lead at the break. Colorado closed the first half on an extended 33-7 run over the final 12:44 to take a commanding lead.