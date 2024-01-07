Colorado completes Arizona sweep after big second quarter against ASU
The Colorado women’s basketball team completed a sweep out in the desert Sunday afternoon, dominating the first half to beat Arizona State 81-68 and improve to 3-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
Coming off of a nail-biting win against Arizona on Friday night that came all the way down to the final buzzer, the Buffs (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) needed to be wary of a potential letdown against a struggling Sun Devils squad. Early on, they showed no signs of rust, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the opening three minutes and forcing an early ASU timeout.
The Sun Devils (8-7, 0-3) fought back, turning it into a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, with guard Jalyn Brown going blow for blow with Aaronette Vonleh in the opening 10 minutes. By the end of the first frame, both were in double figures, but the Buffs had pulled ahead by seven points.
“It’s kind of like football if you can establish the run as they say,” Colorado head coach JR Payne said of Vonleh’s early production. “I’m not a football person, but yeah, anytime you can have that balance of inside scoring, and very efficient inside scoring, I think it opens up the perimeter game as well. That balance is important.”
In the second, Colorado made its move. The Buffs locked in on both ends, quickly extending their lead with four quick points from Quay Miller, but they didn’t stop there. A pair of Maddie Nolan 3-pointers pushed the lead over 20 points, and a third triple from the Michigan transfer helped lift the Buffs to a 50-25 lead at the break. Colorado closed the first half on an extended 33-7 run over the final 12:44 to take a commanding lead.
In the second half, the Buffs went into autopilot a bit as their offense sputtered. However, their defense did just enough to keep them comfortably ahead for much of the second half. Brown continued to score for the Sun Devils, slowly getting them back into the game, but Arizona State never truly threatened.
ASU did give the Buffs a slight scare when, at the 2-minute mark in the fourth quarter, a Brown jumper cut the Colorado lead to just 10, forcing a Payne timeout. But the Buffs responded, as Charlotte Whittaker blocked two shots and Jaylyn Sherrod finished in the lane on the other end to officially salt the game away.
Vonleh’s production slowed down after her hot start, but she still led the Buffs with 20 points on the day. Frida Formann caught fire in the second half, a good sign for CU fans after her slow start in Pac-12 play, knocking down three triples and scoring 13 points. Quay Miller collected her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Maddie Nolan also found a rhythm from the outside with three 3-pointers and 11 points of her own.
“She had a great weekend,” Payne said of Nolan. “She’s incredible. She's a coach's dream. Anyone in the country would love to coach her because she’s so unselfish, so hard working and just wants to be a part of a great team. And she contributes in so many ways that don't show up on the stat sheet.”
Brown was the engine of the Arizona State offense throughout the game, scoring 35 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Outside of Brown, the Sun Devils struggled from the field all afternoon, shooting just 34% overall and 26% outside of their star guard.
The Buffs, currently ranked No. 5, will now head back home for the next few weeks as they look to separate themselves from the rest of the conference. They’ll first take on Cal on Friday night in Boulder before preparing for a trio of top-10 matchups (vs. No. 8 Stanford, No. 2 UCLA, and No. 9 USC) over the next two weekends. Tipoff against the Golden Bears will be at 7 p.m. MST.