CUSportsNation.com

We are currently in a recruiting "dead period" which does not allow prospects to have face-to-face contact with coaches and limits their number of phone calls. This dead period is smacked in the middle of a busy recruiting camp season in June and what will be a busy August with fall camp and official visits being allowed once again in September. The CU class of 2019 is about half filled. In this article, we dish out superlatives to the recruiting class at this halfway point. Colorado Recruiting Hot Board: Offense | Defense

Darrin Chiaverini and Kurt Roper with their future QB Ty Evans

MVP: Ty Evans

Is this one much of a discussion at all? The state's No. 1 ranked player is a borderline four-star recruit who garnered offers from big time programs such as Alabama, Michigan, and Ole Miss after his pledge to Colorado, and schools are still trying to recruit him. But Evans remains solid to the Buffs and actively recruits other prospects to CU. Evans is not only a very talented quarterback and state champion, he's one of the nicest young men you'll get the pleasure of talking with. MORE: Catching up with Ty Evans at the Elite 11 Finals Future Buffs: Evans to Huffman-Dixon

Biggest Get: Braedin Huffman-Dixon

Mr. Versatility: Mark Perry

Perry is the newest commit for the Buffs' 2019 class and was a great get. Perry shines at cornerback, nickel, and safety, and his best asset may be his one-on-one coverage skills from the safety spot against slot receivers. Perry can cover like a corner and comes up and hits like a linebacker. Colorado fans are excited about Perry -- for good reason. MORE: Mark Perry has committed to Colorado ANALYSIS: What the Buffs are getting in their new DB commits

Most Underrated: KJ Trujillo

Trujillo is rated as a 5.5 three-star recruit, but we think his ability deserves a second look. And Trujillo will get a great opportunity to show off his abilities against top southern California teams such as St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder can develop into a shutdown corner in Boulder. MORE: BOOM! Trujillo commits to Colorado ANALYSIS: Buffaloes land a pair of southern California stars

Hidden Gem: Kamryn Farrar

As of now, Farrar is no longer a hidden gem. He holds several FCS offers as well as P5 offers from TCU and Oklahoma State. When Colorado offered Farrar several months ago, the Buffs were his second offer, following Illinois State. Many so-called pundits questioned the offer, and they even more so questioned when CU took his commitment. But now, TCU and Oklahoma State are hot on Farrar's trail and more Big 12 programs are showing interest. Mike MacIntyre and his staff have done a great job at finding prospects before other programs do. MORE: Oklahoma State looking to make it a battle for Kamryn Farrar

Biggest Disappointment: Defensive Line Recruiting