Colorado Buffaloes Weekend Visitor Preview
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker has his first big recruiting weekend of the 2020 class with several out-of-state prospects coming to town on Friday and Saturday. CUSportsNation.com breaks each recruit and gives five thoughts on the weekend visitors.
VISITOR LIST
RUNDOWN: Colorado offered Wray on March 6 and quickly have made a strong impression on him, as he's visiting this weekend. Wray was formerly committed to Ohio State and holds well over 20 scholarship offers. He's taken recent visits to Auburn and Oregon.
OFFER LIST: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, others
JUNIOR SEASON: Marietta H.S. averaged 4.2 yards per rush and 94.2 rushing yards per game and finished the season with a 5-6 record.
RUNDOWN: Colorado offered Grant on March 14, coming from outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Grant is listed as a strongside defensive end but may be more of an outside linebacker at the next level. He's visited SMU, Baylor, and Rice this spring.
OFFER LIST: Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Oklahoma State, Rice, UTSA, Baylor
JUNIOR SEASON: Grant played with his hand in the dirt in a 3-3-5 defensive set. He showed off his athletic skill set and playmaking ability.
RUNDOWN: Fauria is the son of former Colorado wide receiver Christian Fauria, who played for the Buffs as a tight end from 1991-1994 and caught 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons. Fauria is a good looking recruit at 6-foot-5, 216-pounds; he's listed at wide receiver but would be more of a tight end for Colorado, although Fauria would find his home in the slot.
OFFER LIST: Boston Colorado, Colorado, Iowa, UMASS, Rutgers
QUOTABLE: "I've been talking to (Colorado) since last year, and they finally offered me. My parents both went there. So that's kind of cool." - Fauria on his Colorado offer (2/18/19)
JUNIOR SEASON: Whether it was split out, in the slot, or as an H-back, Fauria made plays all over the field. He's a physical football player too -- always looking to make a big hit.
