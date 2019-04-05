CUSportsNation.com

RUNDOWN: Fauria is the son of former Colorado wide receiver Christian Fauria, who played for the Buffs as a tight end from 1991-1994 and caught 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons. Fauria is a good looking recruit at 6-foot-5, 216-pounds; he's listed at wide receiver but would be more of a tight end for Colorado, although Fauria would find his home in the slot.

OFFER LIST: Boston Colorado, Colorado, Iowa, UMASS, Rutgers

QUOTABLE: "I've been talking to (Colorado) since last year, and they finally offered me. My parents both went there. So that's kind of cool." - Fauria on his Colorado offer (2/18/19)

JUNIOR SEASON: Whether it was split out, in the slot, or as an H-back, Fauria made plays all over the field. He's a physical football player too -- always looking to make a big hit.