CUSportsNation.com dropped detailed recruiting insights to the Buff Nation premium message board on Wednesday morning. Some of the "nuggets" include:

* Access to Buff Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Buff fans and converse with CUSportsNation.com insider Mike Singer.

* Pro Football Focus Analytics -- CUSportsNation.com and the Rivals Network partnered with Pro Football Focus, the industry leader in analytics. This is an absolute game changer for coverage of CU Buffs football!

* The Rivals FanCast -- In September of 2018, Rivals launched the FutureCast and FanCast, where recruiting experts and you, the most avid college football fans, forecast the school to which the top prospects will sign. See where your predictions stack up against Mike Singer and other CU fans!

* Dedicated team coverage -- We keep our front page fresh with daily stories, bringing you news and analysis of the Buffs.

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Colorado's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

* All that, plus access to our staff at CUSportsNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the Pac-12.

FLASH SALE: Buy a month, get two additional months free