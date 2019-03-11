CUSportsNation.com

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker met with the media on Monday, one week before the Buffaloes officially hit the practice fields to begin spring football. The Buffs' fantastic SID office also supplied tons of information to sort through. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Getty

Spring Practice Media Availability Information

The dates for spring practices are as followed: March 18--20--22--(spring break)--April 1--3--5--8--10--12--15--17--19--22--24--27. The only practice open to the public will be the April 27 spring game that begins at 12 p.m. MT. It can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. The majority of practices begins around 8:10-8:30 a.m. and wrap up at 11:00 a.m. Credentialed media members are allowed to watch the entirety of the March 22 practice. Other than that, all practices are closed, but media can conduct interviews with requested players and coaches after each practice. It's also expected that Mel Tucker will be available after practices for interviews.

Program Notes

The 2019 season will be the 130th of intercollegiate football at Colorado (and the 150th anniversary for college football overall); CU is 705-508-36 all-time, 25th in overall wins and 36th in winning percentage (.579) ... Colorado played five bowl teams in 2018; opponents combined for a 70-80 record (FBS foes were 66-73) ... With the 2019 opener against Colorado State in Denver set for Friday, Aug. 30, the Buffaloes will open the season with a non-Saturday game for the seventh straight year (two Thursday, four Friday and one Sunday since 2012) ... It will be just the ninth game in August in program history ... Colorado has had its last 101 games televised nationally or regionally, upping its total to 279 (out of 358) dating back to 1990 (78%); 62 of CU’s last 68 regular season non-conference games (92%) have also been on the tube ... CU has been ranked 304 times in its history, the 26th most all-time... Since 1989, CU has played the seventh most ranked teams in the nation (135), trailing Alabama (153), Florida (152), LSU (150), Ohio State (142), Michigan (141) and Florida State (136) ... CU’s 45 wins over ranked teams dating back to ‘89 are the 20th most in the nation (fifth in the Pac-12, behind USC 69, Oregon 55, Washington 52 and UCLA 51); all-time, Colorado’s 68 wins over ranked teams are the 23rd most in history ... Through the Fall ’18 semester, the team owned a 2.64 cumulative grade point average and has 16 straight semesters over a 2.5 for the term (data collected since 1996).



2019 Coaching Staff

Click on the image to make it larger

An Actual Spring Game is Coming Back

Coach Tucker is planning to bring back the annual spring game, which would be the first to end spring drills since 2015; the last three years have been a short scrimmage that lasted roughly an hour after 45-50 minutes of drills. Events that day will begin with a Football Alumni Autograph Session and Healthy Kids Day on Folsom Field beginning at 11 a.m. The spring game will commence shortly after Noon (televised live by the Pac-12 Network), and at the conclusion around 2 p.m., there will be a “Selfie Session” with the football players and coaches. Admission is free.

WATCH: Mel Tucker press conference (3/11/19)

Pre-Spring Injury Report

LIMITED OLB Jacob Callier (shoulder) DB Lucas Cooper (shoulder) DB Hasaan Hypolite (shoulder) OL Chance Lytle (hand) RB Chase Sanders (hand) WR Laviska Shenault (foot) DB KJ Trujillo (shoulder) OL Brett Tonz (shoulder) OUT S Aaron Maddox (shoulder/foot) CB Chris Miller (shoulder) Jake Moretti (leg) QB Blake Stenstrom (foot) WR Dylan Thomas (knee)

Click on the image to view it in full size

Establishing 'Culture' Will Be Big Priority For Tucker's Buffs In Spring Ball