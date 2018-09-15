CUSportsNation.com

One of the more interesting storylines on Saturday was the different offensive line groupings that the Buffs used.

Coming into the game, the starting five was pretty established with (from left to right) Josh Kaiser, Brett Tonz, Colby Pursell, Tim Lynott, and Aaron Haigler.

However, Tonz didn't play today with an ankle injury, which really allowed OL coach Klayton Adams to get creative with the guys he put out there.

CU's starting five offensive line against New Hampshire was what we're accustomed to seeing but with Jake Moretti filling in for Tonz. Also, Kary Kutsch played left and right guard, and Will Sherman played left tackle.

“We’re still looking (for our best combination of five guys), but we feel like we have some guys that can play," CU head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "Brett Tonz tried to do it all week, but he tweaked his ankle again a little bit on Thursday. He wasn’t able to go full speed, so we started OL Jake Moretti at guard and I thought Jake played well.

"We got Kary Kutsch in there too. Played Will Sherman at left tackle and I thought he did well. Played Josh Kaiser and Aaron (Haigler) at tackle as well. We just have to keep moving and keep working with them.”