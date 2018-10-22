CUSportsNation.com

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

1. Colorado had its worst performances of the season in several categories. According to PFF, the Buffs had its worst individual game grades in the following categories: overall offense, pass blocking, rushing, run blocking, overall defense, run defense, and overall team grade.

2. Offensive player grades were awful. The Buffaloes had just one player who saw more than 20 snaps on Saturday and had a grade higher than 70 -- Brady Russell (73.2).

3. Buffs were obviously missing Shenault. Through six games this season, Shenault has averaged 89 yards after catch per game. The screen game is an important part of CU's offense, and without Shenault, the short passing game wasn't as good. CU had just 57 yards after catch as a team against the Huskies.

4. Tough outings for Wigley and Udoffia. Washington threw at the Buffs' cornerbacks a combined seven times and completed all seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Wigley had a defensive grade of 51.5 and Udoffia's was 63.2. On the bright side, UW only completed 1-of-8 passes on safety Nick Fisher, and the Huskies could not complete any passes on Chris Miller, going 0-of-2.

5. Here's Steven Montez's passing chart.